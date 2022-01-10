LGHL Uncut Podcast: Liddell, Branham, Diebler recap Ohio State’s win over Northwestern

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode, you will hear press conferences from coaches and players following the Ohio State men’s basketball team’s 95-87 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday night at the Value City Arena. First up, Buckeye players E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham meet with the media. Liddell hit his career high in the game going for 34 points following a rough return following the team’s extended hiatus. The team had previously confirmed that Liddell was one of the players dealing with a positive Covid diagnosis. For his part, the true freshman Branham continued his hot streak, putting up 24.

Then, you will hear from Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and acting OSU head man Jake Diebler. Both Ohio State’s regular head coach Chris Holtmann and primary assistant Ryan Pedon missed Sunday night’s game due to health and safety protocols. Holtmann confirmed on Monday that he anticipates returning for Thursday’s contest against Wisconsin.

