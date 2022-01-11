Play Like a Girl Podcast: A depleted College Football Playoff with no end in sight

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! Despite the college football season being officially behind us (we’re not crying…), there was no shortage of excitement from across the sports world for Megan and Meredith to get into this week.

First, the bad news: The College Football Playoff isn’t expanding anytime soon, because no one can seem to agree on anything — but specifically, who should get automatic bids to the field. Oh, and four NFL head coaches got the axe over the weekend, including, shockingly, Brian Flores, who led the Miami Dolphins to a 9-8 season. In even worse news, the rumor mill surrounding the coaching carousel says we might see Jim Harbaugh coaching Justin Fields in Chicago come next year. *sobs*

But there is good news, like the perfect end to the NFL regular season, and a solid College Football Hall of Fame class that includes one of our favorite Buckeyes from the 2002 National Championship team, Mike Doss.

