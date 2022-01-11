Ohio State putting in work for 2023 No. 1 WR

Monday’s are always one of the busiest days of the week as the work week begins after the weekend. You may have found yourself even busier with last night’s College Football Playoff Championship game. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, as always, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Ohio State still in on nation’s top WR

While Ohio State may not have participated in last night’s College Football Playoff Championship game, the Buckeyes football program had a busy start to the work week. Ohio State saw multiple of its 2022 early-enrollees join the team on campus.

Ohio State 2022 early-enrollees C.J. Hicks, Jyaire Brown, Kyion Grayes and DeaMonte Trayanum were welcomed to their new home Monday, with more set to arrive later this week.

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class may be wrapped up, following the weekend commitment of Hero Kanu, but recruiting never stops and the focus is now on the 2023 class. The Buckeyes have already earned three verbal commitments in next year’s class, which puts them currently in 10th place in the 247Sports Teams Rankings. However, there is still plenty of work to do.

One of the recruits Ohio State is making a priority is the No. 1 WR in the country, Brandon Inniss. The five-star WR out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage) originally ended his recruitment early with a commitment to Oklahoma. However, after the College Football coaching circus that was this offseason, Inniss decided to withdraw his commitment and reopen his recruitment. Ohio State, who was initially recruiting him before his commitment, like many other schools across the country, immediately began recruiting him following the news.

It now appears Ohio State is one of four schools building a strong rapport with Inniss, as Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared the information on Twitter Monday.

Alongside Ohio State, Miami, Alabama and USC are all making a strong push for Inniss’ services. Additionally, Oklahoma cannot be counted out, despite the decommitment.

Inniss attended an Ohio State camp last summer and was able to see what Ohio State’s football program and the University as a whole could offer him if he were to choose to continue his football career in Columbus. However, the Buckeyes will need to get him on campus again, likely multiple times, if they are to earn his commitment.

One of the things Ohio State has in its arsenal that no other program can offer is wide receiver’s coach Brian Hartline, who also recently received a promotion in the program and will take on more responsibilities in the Ohio State passing offense next year. This should help bolster Hartline’s ability to secure recruits he wants, although he was already doing an incredible job bringing in elite talent to the Buckeyes’ WR room. Should Hartline make Inniss a priority, which it appears he has, Ohio State will remain a contender for Inniss until the end.

Inniss is the No. 1 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 9 overall prospect despite position. He is also the No. 3 prospect from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2023 four-star safety commit Cedrick Hawkins spoke with Bill Greene of Buckeye Scoop on his recent commitment to Ohio State made in the middle of the Rose Bowl.

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports spoke with the offensive coordinator of the All-American Bowl West team Sheldon Cross on what he saw from the quarterbacks he coached during the game, including 2022 four-star Ohio State commit Devin Brown. Cross has the following to say about Brown:

“Devin Brown, what a big time arm,” said Cross. “I know Graham Harrell recruited him and those guys at USC and he told me that kid at Corner Canyon has a big time arm and he can spin that thing.” “He’s a big kid, he’s bigger than you think,” said Brown. “He’s got a good personality out there and good command. He’s very confident and has a nice little smile about him.” “I think Devin’s defining trait is he’s got a big time arm and can get it going,” said Cross. “Ohio State got a good one with Devin.”