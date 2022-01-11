Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Justin Frye hired as next Ohio State offensive line coach
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Justin Frye the recruiter and what he will bring to the Ohio State O-line (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
It doesn’t often happen like this; first reactions; thoughts on Frye
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
If Ohio State’s defense is even top-50 in 2022, they will win the national title.
1. Alabama— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
Do you agree with @joelklatt's way-too-early top 10?
(Presented by @FTX_Official #CFBPlayoff #FTXChampTailgate) pic.twitter.com/XsnzJQRvLL
Column: Buckeyes who had the best NFL seasons this year
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Mike Doss becomes latest former Ohio State star voted to College Football Hall of Fame
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Blessed! Thank you to all my coaches and teammates at The DBU!!! Can’t wait to celebrate this honor and our 2002 National Championship! #BuckeyeNation #Legacy https://t.co/NMFBreCeXO— ❌ike Doss (@THEMikeDoss) January 10, 2022
Chicago Bears Fire Nagy and Pace Amid Rumors of Day to NFL
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Which former Buckeye has had the most surprising NFL career?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
#TheJakeDieblerGame
The Jake Diebler Game— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 11, 2022
Ft. a National Player of the Year Candidate and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week pic.twitter.com/4yKqxxEaCI
Ohio State men’s basketball adds home game on Jan. 18 with opponent to be announced
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State men’s basketball drops to No. 16 in AP Poll
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
E.J., Malaki, and Jake Diebler recap Ohio State’s best offensive performance of the year.
Ohio State’s Malaki Branham named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Mikesell Names to Big Ten’s Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann expects to return for Wisconsin game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: Lohrei and Thiesing Thriving Together Both On and Off the Ice
Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern
Women’s Hockey: Jaques Awarded Fifth WCHA Weekly Honor of the Season
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
It’s Flo’s laugh at the end for me.
