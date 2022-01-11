Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Justin Frye hired as next Ohio State offensive line coach

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Justin Frye the recruiter and what he will bring to the Ohio State O-line (paywall)

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

It doesn’t often happen like this; first reactions; thoughts on Frye

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

If Ohio State’s defense is even top-50 in 2022, they will win the national title.

Column: Buckeyes who had the best NFL seasons this year

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Mike Doss becomes latest former Ohio State star voted to College Football Hall of Fame

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Blessed! Thank you to all my coaches and teammates at The DBU!!! Can’t wait to celebrate this honor and our 2002 National Championship! #BuckeyeNation #Legacy https://t.co/NMFBreCeXO — ❌ike Doss (@THEMikeDoss) January 10, 2022

Chicago Bears Fire Nagy and Pace Amid Rumors of Day to NFL

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which former Buckeye has had the most surprising NFL career?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

#TheJakeDieblerGame

The Jake Diebler Game



Ft. a National Player of the Year Candidate and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week pic.twitter.com/4yKqxxEaCI — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 11, 2022

Ohio State men’s basketball adds home game on Jan. 18 with opponent to be announced

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball drops to No. 16 in AP Poll

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

E.J., Malaki, and Jake Diebler recap Ohio State’s best offensive performance of the year.

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mikesell Names to Big Ten’s Weekly Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann expects to return for Wisconsin game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Hockey: Lohrei and Thiesing Thriving Together Both On and Off the Ice

Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern

Women’s Hockey: Jaques Awarded Fifth WCHA Weekly Honor of the Season

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

