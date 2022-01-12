Five-star Florida cornerback eyes visit to Ohio State

While it was a bit of a slow news day on the recruiting trail for the Buckeyes on Tuesday, we did find out that one of the best defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting class is eyeing a potential visit to Columbus. Plus, Land Grant Holy-Land takes a quick peak at what the newly hired offensive line coach brings to the table as a recruiter.

McClain to make Buckeye visit?

Despite the fact that Ohio State is set to welcome a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Jyaire Brown of Lakota West (OH) and Ryan Turner of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), the fan base seems to have a bad taste in their mouth due to a last minute flip of Terrance Brooks to Texas.

However, Ohio State has an opportunity to bounce back in a big way at the position in the upcoming cycle. One name discussed often is five-star cornerback A.J. Harris of Central (AL) and rightfully so. But another name to watch closely is five-star cornerback Cormani McClain of Lake Gibson (FL).

According to Bill Greene of BuckeyeScoop.com, the Buckeyes are "in-line to get a visit" from McClain.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder is currently ranked as the top cornerback in the class and the highest graded prospect from the state of Florida. You will also find just three players in the entire class with a better grade than the Lakeland, Florida standout.

For Ohio State to have a real chance at McClain, this is a visit that has to happen and early indications are that it will. However, it will still be a tough task to pull the standout from the sunshine state with programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, and many others in pursuit.

A look a Justin Frye, the recruiter

On Tuesday, Head Coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes announced the hiring of former UCLA assistant Justin Frye as offensive line coach and associate head coach.

As a recruiter at stop with Temple, Boston College, and UCLA, Frye has been a primary recruiter for 23 prospects from 11 different states to eventual sign with the respective program he was with. He also pitched in as a secondary recruiter for a few others.

His two biggest wins as a recruiter, according to 247Sports, came at UCLA and Boston College. In the 2019 class, Frye played a pivotal role in the Bruins landing four-star offensive guard Sean Ryhan of San Juan Hills (CA) who was a Top 75 prospect and the No. 2 player at his position. The year prior, his final class at Boston College, Frye was able to secure four-star offensive guard Finn Dirstine of Lawrence Academy (MA) for the Eagles.

Perhaps the most impressive work for Frye was back in the 2015 class when he helped Boston College land three-star offensive guard Chris Lindstrom of Shepard Hill (MA). After an impressive showing with the Eagles, Lindstrom would go on to be drafted with the 14th pick of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 draft.

Quick Hits

Ohio State target and 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Martin Luther King (MI) had good things to say about the Buckeyes in a brief chat with Eleven Warriors. Moore, the No. 3 QB in the class, told Garrick Hodge that the Buckeyes “always have a great quarterback room, one of the top quarterback rooms in the country, most definitely.”