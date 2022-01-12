Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Examining what Ohio State’s coaching changes mean for 2022

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

With normal co-host Gene Ross under the weather, Josh Dooley welcomes in LGHL’s Matt Tamanini to talk about Monday night’s national championship game and Ohio State’s recent coaching changes. Josh and Matt get into all of the bizarre details of the rather odd title game and discuss where the 2021 Georgia team ranks amongst recent champs.

They also discuss what Brian Hartline’s “promotion” and Justin Frye’s hiring mean for the already potent Buckeye offense, and what still needs to be done on the defensive side of the ball to get the most out of Jim Knowles hiring.

