 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 12, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

It’s officially official. Justin Frye is Ohio State’s new associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach... I hope he doesn’t have to pay per word for new business cards.

Ohio State football announces hiring of offensive line coach Justin Frye
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Things to Know About Justin Frye, Ohio State’s New Offensive Line Coach and Associate Head Coach for Offense
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye Brings New Looks to Buckeye Rushing Attack
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What Ohio State offensive coaching moves mean moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Hmmmmm.... it’s almost as if the titles don’t actually mean anything and are just an excuse to pay guys more money.

Ohio State finishes No. 6 in final AP Poll of 2021
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football consensus No. 2 among top College football writers in 2022 preseason polls
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

A closer look at Larry Johnson’s back-to-back, big time defensive line recruiting hauls
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State had the most difficult schedule in the Big Ten, we will see if that changes on Wednesday.

How Cardale Jones and a prominent Ohio State booster are creating new name, image and likeness opportunities
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Madden 22 Adding Ohio State to Campus Legends Game Feature, Allowing Fans to Play with Former Buckeyes on One Team
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State national champion Don Sutherin passes away
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

I absolutely hate this for Jamo.

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball freshman Malaki Branham is finally finding his way
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell quickly becoming dynamic duo for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

I have no idea how long he’s going to be a Buckeye, but dude is so much fun to watch.

E.J. Liddell focused on wins as battle with fellow Big Ten elite Johnny Davis approaches
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Basketball: Liddell ‘Kept Playing with Confidence’ to Break Out of Slump
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s Been Everything I Wanted’: Wheeler Providing No. 16 Buckeyes with Consistency in Many Areas
Jake Emerson, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Hockey: Maltais, Spooner Named to Team Canada Olympic Roster
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Chasten Signs with Phoenix Rising FC
Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: Which non-revenue Ohio State team are you rooting for to win a national championship?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Volleyball: Lallemand Earns First MIVA Honor in 2022
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Seumanutafa Earns Invite to Curtis Cup Practice Session
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Seriously, there are some mascots out there that deserve far more than just a timeout.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...