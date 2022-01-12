Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
It’s officially official. Justin Frye is Ohio State’s new associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach... I hope he doesn’t have to pay per word for new business cards.
Welcome to Columbus, @CoachJFrye‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/LUaEHdN5uv— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 11, 2022
Ohio State football announces hiring of offensive line coach Justin Frye
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Five Things to Know About Justin Frye, Ohio State’s New Offensive Line Coach and Associate Head Coach for Offense
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Justin Frye Brings New Looks to Buckeye Rushing Attack
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
What Ohio State offensive coaching moves mean moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Hmmmmm.... it’s almost as if the titles don’t actually mean anything and are just an excuse to pay guys more money.
Fun with titles: Ohio State now has an offensive coordinator (Kevin Wilson), passing game coordinator (Brian Hartline), associate head coach for offense (Justin Frye) and assistant head coach for offense (Tony Alford) – and Ryan Day is the Buckeyes’ offensive play caller.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 11, 2022
Ohio State finishes No. 6 in final AP Poll of 2021
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football consensus No. 2 among top College football writers in 2022 preseason polls
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
A closer look at Larry Johnson’s back-to-back, big time defensive line recruiting hauls
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State had the most difficult schedule in the Big Ten, we will see if that changes on Wednesday.
The Big Ten is announcing revised schedules for next football season tomorrow at noon on BTN.— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 11, 2022
Per a news release, they're accounting for alterations made during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.
How Cardale Jones and a prominent Ohio State booster are creating new name, image and likeness opportunities
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Madden 22 Adding Ohio State to Campus Legends Game Feature, Allowing Fans to Play with Former Buckeyes on One Team
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State national champion Don Sutherin passes away
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
I absolutely hate this for Jamo.
Alabama WR Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL in last night's game vs. Georgia, per @AdamSchefter— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022
Williams is the top projected receiver in the 2022 draft pic.twitter.com/FNnau2E3Xk
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball freshman Malaki Branham is finally finding his way
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell quickly becoming dynamic duo for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
I have no idea how long he’s going to be a Buckeye, but dude is so much fun to watch.
.@MalakiBranham is HOT for @OhioStateHoops .— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 11, 2022
And he's only a freshman . pic.twitter.com/8aAIBLASW9
E.J. Liddell focused on wins as battle with fellow Big Ten elite Johnny Davis approaches
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Basketball: Liddell ‘Kept Playing with Confidence’ to Break Out of Slump
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s Been Everything I Wanted’: Wheeler Providing No. 16 Buckeyes with Consistency in Many Areas
Jake Emerson, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Hockey: Maltais, Spooner Named to Team Canada Olympic Roster
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Chasten Signs with Phoenix Rising FC
Ohio State Athletics
You’re Nuts: Which non-revenue Ohio State team are you rooting for to win a national championship?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Volleyball: Lallemand Earns First MIVA Honor in 2022
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: Seumanutafa Earns Invite to Curtis Cup Practice Session
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Seriously, there are some mascots out there that deserve far more than just a timeout.
Devin Booker had a problem with the Raptors mascot pic.twitter.com/1LTZgTqNSS— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2022
