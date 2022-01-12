LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann previews Top-20 matchup against Wisconsin

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, you will hear audio from Chris Holtmann’s Wednesday, Jan. 12 afternoon media sessions before the No. 16 men’s basketball Buckeyes travel to Madison, Wisc. to take on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers. The head coach provides details about his recent bout with Covid, why Jake Diebler was the right guy to lead the team during his absence, and the emergence of Malaki Branham as a No. 2 option for the Buckeyes.

Holtmann also talks about what the Buckeyes will need to do be able to hold All-America candidate Johnny Davis in check, how they will adapt their game plan from the first time that the two teams played, and talks about his team’s challenging next two games against Wisconsin and Penn State.

