Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State gets back on track against Northwestern; showdown with Wisconsin looms

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

On Episode 23 of the Bucketheads podcast, Connor and Justin recap one of the best offensive games of the season for the Buckeyes as the defeated Northwestern last Sunday. The Buckeyes now have a matchup against Wisconsin tonight that could be an important one for the conference standings.

The hoops team also has three games in five days now after scheduling IUPUI for a game on Tuesday, although that one should not be a big deal and we will tell you why.

