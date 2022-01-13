Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Don’t look now, but the updated Big Ten schedule should be beneficial for Ohio State

- Matt Tamanini, LGHL

Big Ten reshuffles schedule, Buckeyes get new dates with same opponents

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State has third-best early odds to win 2022 national championship

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How German-Native Hero Kanu Ended Up At Ohio State

- Alex Gleitman, Buckeye Scoop

How much more motivation could C.J. Stroud need for next season...

Ohio State football 2022 depth chart projection: Version 1.0 ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

Demario McCall’s Ohio State career “Didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” but hopes he left a legacy with Rose Bowl speech

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

EA Sports adding Alabama, Ohio State to Madden Campus Legends feature

- Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Stock up, stock down for former Ohio State football blue chips

- Josh Dooley, LGHL

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Ryan Pedon To Return For Thursday’s Game At Wisconsin

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Video: Chris Holtmann, Kyle Young preview’s Ohio State’s rematch with Wisconsin

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Proud dad Keith Diebler watches son Jake fill in as Ohio State basketball head coach

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Hoops: Defensive stands lead Ohio State over Michigan State, 89-83

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Q4| @JacySheldon knocks down both free throws, tying her career high of 31 points!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/GjoRvzusgc — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) January 13, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 7 Buckeyes, No. 4 Wolverines clash Friday in Columbus

- Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State at St. Cloud series cancelled due to COVID-19

- Katy Popovitch, The Lantern

Men’s Volleyball: No. 11 Ohio State sweeps home stand, downs SFU 3-0

- Ohio State Athletics