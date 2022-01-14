 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 14, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Cincinnati v Georgia Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football to overhaul defense with hirings of Perry Eliano and Tim Walton
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to hire Perry Eliano as Safeties Coach
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Perry Eliano the recruiter: What the Buckeyes are getting in their new safeties coach (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerbacks Coach Time Walton
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘He’s probably one of the best DB coaches I’ve ever had in my life’: Jalen Ramsey on new Ohio State coach
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles
John Brice, Football Scoop

Steve Says: Coaching staff changes show Day has pushed all-in in quest for national title
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Rapid Reaction: Ohio State, Ryan Day overhaul defensive coaching staff
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

What Ohio State football’s defensive coaching overhaul means for 2022: Nathan Baird’s observations
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s coaching staff overhaul impresses media
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s coaching staff performance bonuses dipped in 2021, but raises should soon follow
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

What Georgia’s title shows about what it takes to be a college football national champion
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Wisconsin runs away from Ohio State 78-68 to get revenge for December beat down
Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Chris Holtmann’s postgame press conference after Wisconsin loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State without Meechie Johnson Jr. for Wisconsin game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Penn State Home Game Rescheduled for February 24
Ohio State Athletics

Roundball Round-Up: Tracking how Ohio State alums are doing in the NBA
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Hockey: Braendli Set for Second Olympic Games
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

iykyk

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...