Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football to overhaul defense with hirings of Perry Eliano and Tim Walton

Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to hire Perry Eliano as Safeties Coach

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Perry Eliano the recruiter: What the Buckeyes are getting in their new safeties coach (paywall)

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Good story from @Williams_Justin on the role Perry Eliano played in helping Cincinnati expands its recruiting efforts in Florida, Texas and throughout the South https://t.co/vwgnu8wQ5o — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 13, 2022

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerbacks Coach Time Walton

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘He’s probably one of the best DB coaches I’ve ever had in my life’: Jalen Ramsey on new Ohio State coach

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles

John Brice, Football Scoop

This is true, I thought how Day handled his coaching staff this off-season would be the first major off-field test of his tenure.



There might be another one coming, but even if not, I feel like he passed this test with flying colors. https://t.co/IdL774zwJy — Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) January 14, 2022

Steve Says: Coaching staff changes show Day has pushed all-in in quest for national title

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Rapid Reaction: Ohio State, Ryan Day overhaul defensive coaching staff

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

What Ohio State football’s defensive coaching overhaul means for 2022: Nathan Baird’s observations

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s coaching staff overhaul impresses media

Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

24 years predating the BCS-



45% of champions were from outside the SEC's growing footprint (gold states=won title)



Since the BCS (24 years)-

Only 12.5% of titles from outside SEC footprint (OSU and USC).



My article on CFB's growing regionalizationhttps://t.co/qoZBGeM9O6 pic.twitter.com/4ZeSaVwYfw — Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 12, 2022

Ohio State football’s coaching staff performance bonuses dipped in 2021, but raises should soon follow

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

What Georgia’s title shows about what it takes to be a college football national champion

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Wisconsin runs away from Ohio State 78-68 to get revenge for December beat down

Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Chris Holtmann’s postgame press conference after Wisconsin loss

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State actually outshot Wisconsin from the field, but the Badgers were much, much better from three-point range and the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/gv0Mi4Cob1 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 14, 2022

Ohio State without Meechie Johnson Jr. for Wisconsin game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Penn State Home Game Rescheduled for February 24

Ohio State Athletics

Roundball Round-Up: Tracking how Ohio State alums are doing in the NBA

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Hockey: Braendli Set for Second Olympic Games

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

iykyk