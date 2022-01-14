Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football to overhaul defense with hirings of Perry Eliano and Tim Walton
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State to hire Perry Eliano as Safeties Coach
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Perry Eliano the recruiter: What the Buckeyes are getting in their new safeties coach (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Good story from @Williams_Justin on the role Perry Eliano played in helping Cincinnati expands its recruiting efforts in Florida, Texas and throughout the South https://t.co/vwgnu8wQ5o— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 13, 2022
Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerbacks Coach Time Walton
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
‘He’s probably one of the best DB coaches I’ve ever had in my life’: Jalen Ramsey on new Ohio State coach
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles
John Brice, Football Scoop
This is true, I thought how Day handled his coaching staff this off-season would be the first major off-field test of his tenure.— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) January 14, 2022
There might be another one coming, but even if not, I feel like he passed this test with flying colors. https://t.co/IdL774zwJy
Steve Says: Coaching staff changes show Day has pushed all-in in quest for national title
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Rapid Reaction: Ohio State, Ryan Day overhaul defensive coaching staff
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
What Ohio State football’s defensive coaching overhaul means for 2022: Nathan Baird’s observations
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s coaching staff overhaul impresses media
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts
24 years predating the BCS-— Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 12, 2022
45% of champions were from outside the SEC's growing footprint (gold states=won title)
Since the BCS (24 years)-
Only 12.5% of titles from outside SEC footprint (OSU and USC).
My article on CFB's growing regionalizationhttps://t.co/qoZBGeM9O6 pic.twitter.com/4ZeSaVwYfw
Ohio State football’s coaching staff performance bonuses dipped in 2021, but raises should soon follow
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
What Georgia’s title shows about what it takes to be a college football national champion
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Wisconsin runs away from Ohio State 78-68 to get revenge for December beat down
Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Video: Chris Holtmann’s postgame press conference after Wisconsin loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State actually outshot Wisconsin from the field, but the Badgers were much, much better from three-point range and the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/gv0Mi4Cob1— Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 14, 2022
Ohio State without Meechie Johnson Jr. for Wisconsin game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Basketball: Penn State Home Game Rescheduled for February 24
Ohio State Athletics
Roundball Round-Up: Tracking how Ohio State alums are doing in the NBA
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Hockey: Braendli Set for Second Olympic Games
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
