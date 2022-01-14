Buck Off Podcast: Discussing new defensive staff, predicting Ohio State’s 2022 depth chart

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams for the second episode of Ohio State’s offseason and a huge one at that.

We begin the show by talking about the flamethrower Ryan Day just tok to the defensive coaching staff and we give a run down of all the new names. We discuss their positions and the importance of the fresh faces in the room. Then we talk about what all these coaches have in common and bring to the table for the Buckeyes.

After that we get into a discussion about the final outlook of the staff. We assume there will be no additional changes, so we talk about the new offensive line coach for the Buckeyes, the lack of work Kevin Wilson does, and the value Parker Fleming doesn’t bring to the table in his special teams coordinator role.

After the break, we then get into our 2022 depth chart projections. We discuss the offense and how we see the receiver depth playing out. Then we get into the build of the offensive line and C.J. Stroud being QB1 in the 2022 draft.

Our final discussion is our defensive depth chart projections. We discuss the LEO position, how the linebacker room will look, and what we think will happen at the defensive back positions under Jim Knowles.

