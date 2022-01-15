Stick to Sports Podcast: Conflicted feelings on Coombs departure, reviewing new ‘Scream’

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Stick to Sports,” Jami and Matt discuss their complicated and often conflicting emotions about the departure of Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Though his tenure as DC was nowhere near as successful as fans would have liked, Coombs has contributed a lot to the program during his two tenures, including turning the defensive secondary into the #BIA.

The pair also discuss the latest addition to the “Scream” franchise as they both saw the new horror whodunit in its opening week. Then, as always, they finished the show with very eclectic recommendations, unintentionally both coming from Hulu this week.

Matt’s Recommendation: “Project Bakeover” on Hulu

https://www.hulu.com/series/project-bakeover-efc41823-8612-4feb-9be9-658469b0df80

Jami’s Recommendation: “Bergman Island” on Hulu

https://www.hulu.com/movie/bergman-island-2f88d135-6f98-484c-9e27-18fb4c5a01b8

