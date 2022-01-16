LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Wheeler, Brown discuss Ohio State’s win over Penn State

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, you will hear from four individuals following the Ohio State men’s basketball 61-56 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, Jan. 16. Up first, Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry talks to the collected media about his team’s fight over the past few week, despite the defeat.

Then, Ohio State players Jamari Wheeler and Eugene Brown III discuss the hard-fought victory. Wheeler, who transferred to OSU from Penn State in the offseason talks about what he saw in facing his former team for the second time this season. The pair discussed the defensive effort by both teams and what head coach Chris Holtmann said to them in an early timeout that got them refocused.

Finally, Holtmann discusses the sluggish offensive performance, what he has learned about his team in the games following the Covid pause, and what he described as “the play of the game.”

