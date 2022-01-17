 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State men’s basketball drops to No. 19 in AP Poll

You’re telling me the road blunder last week and whatever the hell we saw against Penn State didn’t help their poll standing?

By Connor Lemons
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes’ nightmare scenario didn’t come true last week, as they were able to at least split their two games against No. 8 Wisconsin and Penn State. After getting beat pretty cleanly in Madison Thursday night, No. 19 Ohio State (11-4, 5-2) then came home and out-slopped, out-mucked, out-defended, out-whatever-you-want-to-call-it Penn State to the tune of a closely fought 61-56 victory at the Schott. Neither team was shooting well, but neither team was turning the ball over much or commanding the glass. Both teams just missed a lot of shots.

The loss at Wisconsin where they shot below 20% from thee-point land was clearly not going to improve their AP Poll ranking, but the ugly win over PSU probably didn’t help them all that much, either. With those two games taken into account, Chris Holtmann’s team dropped from No. 16 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Poll.

The Buckeyes should be favored in their next three games, and all three should be viewed as “must wins” if Ohio State wants to jostle for a Big Ten title this season — their first in a decade. OSU will be heavily favored over lowly IUPUI and bottom-feeding Nebraska, before hitting the road against an upstart Minnesota team that has come down to earth a bit lately.

The top-five was shuffled again this week after USC and UCLA lost, and Baylor lost twice. Gonzaga is the new No. 1, followed by Auburn, Arizona, Purdue, and Baylor.

Four other Big Ten teams were ranked this week. They are No. 4 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State, and No. 17 Illinois.

Iowa and Indiana also received votes but were left outside the top-25.

No. 19 Ohio State’s next game is tomorrow at 7:00 against IUPUI (1-14, 0-6) in Columbus.

You can check out the full poll here:

Week 11 AP Poll

Rank Team Points
Rank Team Points
1 Gonzaga 1486
2 Auburn 1482
3 Arizona 1320
4 Purdue 1255
5 Baylor 1238
6 Duke 1205
7 Kanas 1192
8 Wisconsin 1056
9 UCLA 1041
10 Houston 1036
11 Villanova 908
12 Kentucky 804
13 LSU 738
14 Michigan State 681
15 Iowa State 665
16 USC 618
17 Illinois 521
18 Texas Tech 509
19 Ohio State 465
20 Xavier 427
21 Providence 350
22 Loyola Chicago 193
23 Texas 185
24 Tennessee 98
25 UCONN 73

