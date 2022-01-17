I-70 Football Podcast: National Championship recap, checking in on Big Ten news

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode we start out with a recap of the college football national championship. Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to win their first championship in 41 years. Georgia is an SEC team, but it’s been 41 years and college football fans have been asking for parity for a long time, did this season provide parity or no? We discuss that and highlight how SEC fatigue led to this being the least watched national championship in a few years.

College football may be over, but the NFL is not, so we get into a quick discussion about the playoffs. We make picks for the Chiefs vs. Steelers and the Cardinals vs. Rams games and update on the scores of games that were previous played. Is the NFL rigged? We have some theories!

Lastly, we get into an update on the Big Ten coaching carousel as Ohio State finalizes their staff and Michigan and Michigan State make moves. In their weekly pit stops Jordan complains about moving and Dante is annoyed at Russell Westbrook and his brothers’ delusions on his play this season.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216