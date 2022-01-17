Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State Officially Announces Eliano, Walton Hirings
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Former Ohio State football linebackers coach Al Washington reportedly to be hired by Notre Dame
Joey Kaufman, Land-Grant Holy Land
Marcus Freeman’s hiring ideology pic.twitter.com/e45COnAObT— Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) January 16, 2022
Film Study: Breaking down key concepts Justin Frye’s rushing attack brings to Ohio State
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Ohio State Transfers throughout College Football Fared During the 2021 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
I’m betting he’s back in the NFL as soon as a certain team is out of the playoffs and I wish him nothing but the best.
#ilovethemenihavebeenabletocoach! #thelonghashtagswillbearoundforever! #justakidfromohiolivingadream #BIA pic.twitter.com/A34RRVOU4S— Kerry Coombs (@DB_CoachCoombs) January 15, 2022
Former Buckeyes Cameron Heyward and Corey Linsley Named NFL All-Pros
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Defensive Tackle Hero Kanu
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State outlasts Penn State, 61-56
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Holtmann, Wheeler, Brown discuss Ohio State’s win over Penn State
Buckeyes turn to defense in grinder of a win against Penn State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Three Points: Buckeyes overcome offensive struggles to beat Penn State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State basketball thoughts: Improved defense helps mask poor shooting in win against Penn State (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
I will never get tired of these videos.
Earned it.— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 16, 2022
Congratulations on being officially put on scholarship @harrisonhookfin ‼️#Team123 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/kxLtBCp3Cq
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Takes Care of Minnesota 83-75 (paywall)
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Dance Team Claims National Championships in Three Events
Bruce Thomas, Eleven Warriors
D1A GAME DAY NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY #UDAnationals pic.twitter.com/7NYbGSGLBq— UDA (@UDAnews) January 14, 2022
Men’s Ice Hockey: Preston’s First Career Hat Trick Propels No. 16 Ohio State Past No. 13 Notre Dame
Caleb Spinner, The Lantern
Wrestling: Trio Win Titles at Purple Raider Open
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Claims Second at Windy City Invite
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Track and Field: Ohio State Earns Seven Wins at Badgers Big Ten Midwest Invite
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
I absolutely love this dude.
I am the diversity and accessibility beat writer for @TheLantern this semester and I would love to highlight OSU minority student organizations or individual students who impact the local community by supporting and giving back even in small ways! Please contact me about anything— Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 17, 2022
Loading comments...