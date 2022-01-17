Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Officially Announces Eliano, Walton Hirings

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Ohio State football linebackers coach Al Washington reportedly to be hired by Notre Dame

Joey Kaufman, Land-Grant Holy Land

Marcus Freeman’s hiring ideology pic.twitter.com/e45COnAObT — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) January 16, 2022

Film Study: Breaking down key concepts Justin Frye’s rushing attack brings to Ohio State

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ohio State Transfers throughout College Football Fared During the 2021 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

I’m betting he’s back in the NFL as soon as a certain team is out of the playoffs and I wish him nothing but the best.

Former Buckeyes Cameron Heyward and Corey Linsley Named NFL All-Pros

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Defensive Tackle Hero Kanu

Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State outlasts Penn State, 61-56

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Holtmann, Wheeler, Brown discuss Ohio State’s win over Penn State

Buckeyes turn to defense in grinder of a win against Penn State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Points: Buckeyes overcome offensive struggles to beat Penn State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State basketball thoughts: Improved defense helps mask poor shooting in win against Penn State (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

I will never get tired of these videos.

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Takes Care of Minnesota 83-75 (paywall)

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Dance Team Claims National Championships in Three Events

Bruce Thomas, Eleven Warriors

D1A GAME DAY NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY #UDAnationals pic.twitter.com/7NYbGSGLBq — UDA (@UDAnews) January 14, 2022

Men’s Ice Hockey: Preston’s First Career Hat Trick Propels No. 16 Ohio State Past No. 13 Notre Dame

Caleb Spinner, The Lantern

Wrestling: Trio Win Titles at Purple Raider Open

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Claims Second at Windy City Invite

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Track and Field: Ohio State Earns Seven Wins at Badgers Big Ten Midwest Invite

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

