Play Like a Girl Podcast: Talking highest-paid female athletes, Joe Burrow’s glasses

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back, everyone, and welcome back, TIA! So excited to have the OG co-host back on Play Like a Girl this week.

And what a week it was. From the list of the top-paid female athletes in the world (spoiler: Naomi Osaka makes just a third of what Conor McGregor does) to building a super fem-focused watchlist (King Richard and Earning it NFL, anyone?) to a discussion on the merits of Joe Burrow’s sunglasses, it was certainly an exciting week in sports.

"I just think they're pretty cool."



Joe Burrow found glasses he likes and he's not looking back



(via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/bnQQSm3d8e — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2022

Of course, that doesn’t even account for the NFL Playoffs, including three huge blowouts (that’s what you get with a 14-team playoff), a not-so-friendly sendoff for Big Ben, hot Super Bowl picks and our favorite goofy sports takes.

