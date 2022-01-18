 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 18, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Gene Ross

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ready for Year 2 of Denzel Burke...

Dawand Jones returning for senior season at Ohio State
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Stroud, Henderson, Burke named Freshman All-Americans by FWAA
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Analyzing Ryan Day’s moves in the coach’s most important offseason to date ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic

This man is getting ratio’d (and rightfully so)

Inside the College Football Playoff expansion stalemate, and what comes next ($$)
- Heather Dinich, ESPN

Bennett Christian could make early impact for Ohio State at tight end
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Examining why OSU QBs haven’t found success in the pros and why that could change
- Megan Husslein, LGHL

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball drops to No. 19 in AP Poll
- Connor Lemons, LGHL

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann updates on Meechie Johnson injury
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three-game home stand a chance for OSU to pick up steam amid inconsistent play
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Jacy Sheldon named B1G Co-Player of the Week.

Harrison Hookfin earns scholarship
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Olympic sports hit with cancellations galore
- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State men’s hockey is ranked No. 15 in the country.

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State kicks off the new year at Michigan Invitational
- Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern

Dance Team claims three titles at UDA National Championship
- Ohio State Athletics

