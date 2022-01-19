Ohio State offers a pair of four-star prospects

Ohio State remained active on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as a few coaches hit the road to check in on prospects. Plus, the Buckeyes sent out a pair of new offers to two out-of-state talents.

Curtis lands Buckeye offer

The first offer that came about on Tuesday was when 2023 four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis of Many (LA) took to Twitter that he picked up an offer from the Buckeyes.

According to Jeremy Birmingham of Letterman Row, newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was in to see the blue-chip defender before the stop ultimately ended with Curtis landing an offer from the program. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder was already familiar with Knowles prior to the visit on Tuesday, as he was a top target for Oklahoma State.

Curtis is currently graded as the No. 64 overall prospect in the class and falls just outside of five-star status. The Louisiana standout is also graded as both the No. 5 LB in the country and the No. 5 prospect from the Bayou State.

I would like to thank @CoachJimKnowles for offering me a scholarship to play football for The Ohio State University‼️ #GoBucks #ManyMade pic.twitter.com/1Zf3ZhIuWx — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) January 18, 2022

Ohio State offers Hudson

The other prospect that reeled in an offer from the Buckeyes on Tuesday was 2024 wide receiver Micah Hudson of Lake Belton (TX).

The offer from the Buckeyes now puts Hudson at double-digit offers thus far. Ohio State joins programs like Baylor, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas, and more on the scholarship list for the Temple, Texas native.

While the 6-foot, 186-pounder is yet to receive a grade from all four major recruiting services, 247Sports early rankings list him as the No. 63 overall prospect in his class and the No. 13 wide receiver overall.

Quick Hits

According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis was in attendance for the basketball game of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman (LA) on Monday. The New Orleans native is the consensus top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

of Isidore Newman (LA) on Monday. The New Orleans native is the consensus top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Head coach Ryan Day made a stop at St. Edward (OH) on Tuesday, according to Bill Kurelic of 247Sports. The program is most notably home to 2024 offensive tackle and Ohio State target Ben Roebuck , who has seven offers to his name already, and several other potential Buckeye targets.

, who has seven offers to his name already, and several other potential Buckeye targets. With former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs now off to the Bearcats, 2023 five-star cornerback A.J. Harris of Central (AL) revealed that he now considers Cincinnati a top school in his recruitment. Harris, the No. 3 CB in the class, has always thought highly of the now former Buckeye assistant, and will now give a look to his new program.