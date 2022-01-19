 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sotos, Russell recap Ohio State’s win over IUPU

What can you learn from a blowout win over a bad team?

By Matt Tamanini and Connor Lemons

NCAA Basketball: Indiana - Purdue at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode, Jimmy Sotos and Cedric Russell opened up the post-game press conference following Ohio State’s 83-37 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars on Tuesday night. The pair talked about what they can take away from such a huge blowout against a team with only one win on the season.

Then head coach Chris Holtmann comes in and talks about what he saw from the extra playing time that a number of guys got in the game. While he was eager to remind the collected media that the win came against a young team in the first stages of a massive rebuild, he did acknowledge that guys like Eugene Brown, Russell, and others showed themselves well against the Jaguars.

