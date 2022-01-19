Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Noah Ruggles Returning to Ohio State for Additional Year of Eligibility
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
What Dawand Jones’ return means for Ohio State football’s offense in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
What the return of Zach Harrison, Dawand Jones means for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Former Buckeye backup QB looking for a new home.
I have 2 years of eligibility & am looking for the right fit. I'm a 3-year, Ohio State developed QB playing/practicing against the best. Film & coaches' references available. In HS, I won a Texas State championship, all state honors, threw for over 5,000 yards, & 50 TDs(DMs open) pic.twitter.com/v197rAgbWg— Jagger Laroe (@jaggerlaroe) January 18, 2022
Key assistant Tony Alford earns new title, raise from Ohio State
Austin Ward, Letterman Row
Contract details, salary revealed for Ohio State’s Justin Frye
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ex-Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs headed to UC
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Hires Former Duke Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Matt Guerrieri as Senior Advisor and Analyst
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
If you ever needed an example as to why college coaching titles mean absolutely nothing...
For those keeping score at home: Ohio State has an offensive coordinator, a passing game coordinator, a run game coordinator, an associate head coach for offense and a head coach who actually calls the offensive plays.— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 18, 2022
Tate Martell retired from football after UNLV stint, per report
Matt Howe, 247Sports
Column: Buckeye fans better hope Harbaugh stays at Michigan
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What is your most memorable NFL playoff game?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Four observations from Ohio State’s 83-37 pantsing of IUPUI
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Check out what a pair of players and the head coach had to say following the game.
Buckeyes use strong second half, Gene Brown to blow past IUPUI
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Walk-On Harrison Hoofkin Had “No Idea” Scholarship Was Coming and Says It Will Have “Huge Impact on Me Financially”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
How have the Buckeyes tried to replace Meechie Johnson Jr.?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Sueing is closer to returning, but the question is, how close is he?
Holtmann said that Justice Sueing is farther along in his recovery than Seth Towns, but both guys are trying to return this season.— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) January 19, 2022
Rikki Harris overcame injuries to be spark for Buckeyes
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
Jacy Sheldon Named Co-B1G Player of the Week
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State Kicks Off the New Year at Michigan Invitational
Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern
Men’s Hockey: Preston Tabbed B1G Second Star of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Pistol: Buckeyes Start off Spring Semester with a Win Over Texas A&M
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
My (moon) god, I am so ready for this show.
Welcome to chaos Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T5E2ZTgaxP— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022
