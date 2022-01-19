Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Noah Ruggles Returning to Ohio State for Additional Year of Eligibility

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What Dawand Jones’ return means for Ohio State football’s offense in 2022

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

What the return of Zach Harrison, Dawand Jones means for the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Former Buckeye backup QB looking for a new home.

I have 2 years of eligibility & am looking for the right fit. I'm a 3-year, Ohio State developed QB playing/practicing against the best. Film & coaches' references available. In HS, I won a Texas State championship, all state honors, threw for over 5,000 yards, & 50 TDs(DMs open) pic.twitter.com/v197rAgbWg — Jagger Laroe (@jaggerlaroe) January 18, 2022

Key assistant Tony Alford earns new title, raise from Ohio State

Austin Ward, Letterman Row

Contract details, salary revealed for Ohio State’s Justin Frye

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ex-Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs headed to UC

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Hires Former Duke Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Matt Guerrieri as Senior Advisor and Analyst

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

If you ever needed an example as to why college coaching titles mean absolutely nothing...

For those keeping score at home: Ohio State has an offensive coordinator, a passing game coordinator, a run game coordinator, an associate head coach for offense and a head coach who actually calls the offensive plays. — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 18, 2022

Tate Martell retired from football after UNLV stint, per report

Matt Howe, 247Sports

Column: Buckeye fans better hope Harbaugh stays at Michigan

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What is your most memorable NFL playoff game?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Four observations from Ohio State’s 83-37 pantsing of IUPUI

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Check out what a pair of players and the head coach had to say following the game.

Buckeyes use strong second half, Gene Brown to blow past IUPUI

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Walk-On Harrison Hoofkin Had “No Idea” Scholarship Was Coming and Says It Will Have “Huge Impact on Me Financially”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

How have the Buckeyes tried to replace Meechie Johnson Jr.?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Sueing is closer to returning, but the question is, how close is he?

Holtmann said that Justice Sueing is farther along in his recovery than Seth Towns, but both guys are trying to return this season. — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) January 19, 2022

Rikki Harris overcame injuries to be spark for Buckeyes

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Jacy Sheldon Named Co-B1G Player of the Week

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State Kicks Off the New Year at Michigan Invitational

Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern

Men’s Hockey: Preston Tabbed B1G Second Star of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Pistol: Buckeyes Start off Spring Semester with a Win Over Texas A&M

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

My (moon) god, I am so ready for this show.