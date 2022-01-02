Ohio State MBB’s Big Ten, Final Four odds slip after COVID hits team

Ohio State has not played in a basketball game in over three weeks since beating Wisconsin on Dec. 11, and Vegas has adjusted their expectations for the Buckeyes accordingly. Since that last game, COVID-19 has swept through the locker room, impacting enough players to force No. 13 Ohio State (8-2, 2-0) to cancel games against No. 18 Kentucky, UT-Martin, and New Orleans.
Our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook have tweaked the Buckeyes’ Final Four odds accordingly, dropping them from +500 two weeks ago to +800 this week, which is the 15th-highest in the country — tied with No. 12 Houston and just ahead of the Memphis Tigers. Purdue (+180) Illinois (+700), and Michigan (+750) are the three B1G teams with better odds to make it to New Orleans than the Buckeyes.
While their Final Four odds dropped a bit, the Buckeyes’ odds to win the conference title held steady at +600 despite not playing for awhile. However, the odds of the teams around them have moved as such that Ohio State no longer has the third-best odds to win the conference — they have the fourth.
Purdue is the favorite at +160 (down from +150), followed by Illinois at +500 (up from +600), and Michigan at +500 (down from +350). Despite poor play, the Wolverines still have the second-best odds to win the conference. Doesn’t seem like the smartest bet right now, but hey.
Everyone back at it. You love to see it. Here are a couple notes heading into B1G play— Gary Petit (@GPetitOSU) December 30, 2021
LINK: https://t.co/SqS6EvAjHq pic.twitter.com/B4c6R0qnbY
The Buckeyes’ next scheduled game is tonight at Nebraska (6-7, 0-2) at 8 p.m. ET. That game will be broadcast on BTN. The Buckeyes were able to get a mostly full-team practice in yesterday, according to an Ohio State athletics’ rep. As long as all goes according to plan, the Basketbucks will resume play this weekend after three weeks off.
Loading comments...