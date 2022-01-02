Why is this News? Rose Bowl Edition: All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
From the Granddaddy of Them All
Relive the Rose Bowl
Buckeyes Complete Second-Half Comeback in 48-45 Rose Bowl Win Over Utah
Ohio State Athletics
Led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State football comeback wins wild Rose Bowl over Utah
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football edges Utah 48-45 in thrilling Rose Bowl, creating momentum for crucial offseason
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
No. 6 Ohio State Mounts Second-Half Comeback, Downs No. 11 Utah in Rose Bowl 48-45
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Man this is a fun set of highlights!
Ohio State Defeats Utah, 48-45, in Wild Rose Bowl Shootout
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Never-say-die Ohio State rallies for wild 48-45 win over Utah in Rose Bowl
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Smith-Njigba, Stroud Lead Comeback in OSU’s 48-45 Rose Bowl Win (paywall)
Craig Merz, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Record Breaking Performances
Records were set at The Granddaddy of Them All pic.twitter.com/On5daUj9tX— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 2, 2022
Ohio State Players Break Several Program and Rose Bowl Records in 48-45 Win Over Utah
Matt Gutridge and Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes Ohio State football’s single-season receiving leader in record-setting Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Dude is an actual freak of nature!
Stroud, Smith-Njigba Light Up Record Books in Rose Bowl Win
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
C.J. Stroud Sets Ohio State Single-Season Records for Completion Percentage, Passing Efficiency and Passing Yards Per Game
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
I’m so pumped that we get this guy back for another season!
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s three touchdowns in starting debut crucial to Ohio State’s win
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
This kid had 3 TDs today in the Rose Bowl. What.. pic.twitter.com/stebfs0zJ8— Justin Bauerle (@justinbauerle) January 2, 2022
Post-Game News and Notes
“It’s the Type of Game That I Dreamed Of”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, Others Recap Rose Bowl Win
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
“We Weren’t Going Out Like that Again”: Ohio State Refuses to Fold with Second-Half Comeback in Rose Bowl
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
#FreeDemarioToBeADefensiveCoachIn2022
Asked Bryson Shaw if there was a defensive leader who stepped up at halftime and he told me that Demario McCall spoke to the team— Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) January 2, 2022
Ohio State football’s Cody Simon unsure how soon he will return after shoulder surgery
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State football’s Lathan Ransom needs surgery for leg fracture; will miss spring
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham: Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud “The Best in the Country”
George Eisner, Eleven Warriors
Rose Bowl Notebook: Chris Olave Enjoys Watching Ohio State Win, Lathan Ransom Suffers Leg Fracture, Cade Stover Starts at Linebacker and Noah Ruggles Undecided on Future
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes accepts Memphis defensive coordinator job
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Rose Bowl Analysis
Column: Rose Bowl should make Ohio State fans confident about 2022 improvement
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rose Bowl observations: C.J. Stroud-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection helps end season on a positive note (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Snap Judgments as Ohio State steals epic win in Rose Bowl shootout
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
I am never erasing this one from the DVR!
Like a great film, I feel like I’ll be able to rewatch the Rose Bowl five more times and see incredible things I missed on earlier watches.— Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 2, 2022
When Ohio State’s Rose Bowl went wrong, the players were there to save it
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
How did Ohio State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl? Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Game Analysis: Buckeye Passing Attack Leads the Way
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
What We Learned: Ohio State 48, Utah 45 in Rose Bowl
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Previewed What Could Be a Special 2022 Season in All-Time Great Performances at the Rose Bowl
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Musical Celebrations
Buckeyes sing Carmen Ohio after epic Rose Bowl comeback win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Nothing like Dotting the i at the Rose Bowl
Dotting the i in the @rosebowlgame. It doesn’t get much better than this. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tAc0xSqaqO— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) January 1, 2022
Whaaaaaaaaaat a Rush...... (see what I did there?)
Social Reactions
‘U fans kno nothin’: Ohio State senior defensive back Marcus Williamson tweets during the Rose Bowl
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
Marcus was NOT pulling punches...
Almost as bad as some of these coaches ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022
Live Updates: Best Rose Bowl tweets from Ohio State fans
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Social Reactions: A Hobbled Ohio State Wins in the Most Improbable Way Imaginable
Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors
