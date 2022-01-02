Why is this News? Rose Bowl Edition: All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

From the Granddaddy of Them All

Relive the Rose Bowl

Buckeyes Complete Second-Half Comeback in 48-45 Rose Bowl Win Over Utah

Ohio State Athletics

Led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State football comeback wins wild Rose Bowl over Utah

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football edges Utah 48-45 in thrilling Rose Bowl, creating momentum for crucial offseason

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

No. 6 Ohio State Mounts Second-Half Comeback, Downs No. 11 Utah in Rose Bowl 48-45

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Man this is a fun set of highlights!

Ohio State Defeats Utah, 48-45, in Wild Rose Bowl Shootout

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Never-say-die Ohio State rallies for wild 48-45 win over Utah in Rose Bowl

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Smith-Njigba, Stroud Lead Comeback in OSU’s 48-45 Rose Bowl Win (paywall)

Craig Merz, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Record Breaking Performances

Records were set at The Granddaddy of Them All pic.twitter.com/On5daUj9tX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 2, 2022

Ohio State Players Break Several Program and Rose Bowl Records in 48-45 Win Over Utah

Matt Gutridge and Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes Ohio State football’s single-season receiving leader in record-setting Rose Bowl

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Dude is an actual freak of nature!

Stroud, Smith-Njigba Light Up Record Books in Rose Bowl Win

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

C.J. Stroud Sets Ohio State Single-Season Records for Completion Percentage, Passing Efficiency and Passing Yards Per Game

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

I’m so pumped that we get this guy back for another season!

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s three touchdowns in starting debut crucial to Ohio State’s win

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

This kid had 3 TDs today in the Rose Bowl. What.. pic.twitter.com/stebfs0zJ8 — Justin Bauerle (@justinbauerle) January 2, 2022

Post-Game News and Notes

“It’s the Type of Game That I Dreamed Of”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, Others Recap Rose Bowl Win

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

“We Weren’t Going Out Like that Again”: Ohio State Refuses to Fold with Second-Half Comeback in Rose Bowl

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

#FreeDemarioToBeADefensiveCoachIn2022

Asked Bryson Shaw if there was a defensive leader who stepped up at halftime and he told me that Demario McCall spoke to the team — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) January 2, 2022

Ohio State football’s Cody Simon unsure how soon he will return after shoulder surgery

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Lathan Ransom needs surgery for leg fracture; will miss spring

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham: Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud “The Best in the Country”

George Eisner, Eleven Warriors

Rose Bowl Notebook: Chris Olave Enjoys Watching Ohio State Win, Lathan Ransom Suffers Leg Fracture, Cade Stover Starts at Linebacker and Noah Ruggles Undecided on Future

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes accepts Memphis defensive coordinator job

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Rose Bowl Analysis

Column: Rose Bowl should make Ohio State fans confident about 2022 improvement

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rose Bowl observations: C.J. Stroud-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection helps end season on a positive note (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Snap Judgments as Ohio State steals epic win in Rose Bowl shootout

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

I am never erasing this one from the DVR!

Like a great film, I feel like I’ll be able to rewatch the Rose Bowl five more times and see incredible things I missed on earlier watches. — Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 2, 2022

When Ohio State’s Rose Bowl went wrong, the players were there to save it

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

How did Ohio State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl? Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Analysis: Buckeye Passing Attack Leads the Way

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What We Learned: Ohio State 48, Utah 45 in Rose Bowl

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Previewed What Could Be a Special 2022 Season in All-Time Great Performances at the Rose Bowl

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Musical Celebrations

Buckeyes sing Carmen Ohio after epic Rose Bowl comeback win

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Nothing like Dotting the i at the Rose Bowl

Dotting the i in the @rosebowlgame. It doesn’t get much better than this. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tAc0xSqaqO — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) January 1, 2022

Whaaaaaaaaaat a Rush...... (see what I did there?)

Social Reactions

‘U fans kno nothin’: Ohio State senior defensive back Marcus Williamson tweets during the Rose Bowl

Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Marcus was NOT pulling punches...

Almost as bad as some of these coaches ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Live Updates: Best Rose Bowl tweets from Ohio State fans

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Social Reactions: A Hobbled Ohio State Wins in the Most Improbable Way Imaginable

Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors