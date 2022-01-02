 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? Rose Bowl Edition: All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 2, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

From the Granddaddy of Them All

Relive the Rose Bowl

Buckeyes Complete Second-Half Comeback in 48-45 Rose Bowl Win Over Utah
Ohio State Athletics

Led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State football comeback wins wild Rose Bowl over Utah
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football edges Utah 48-45 in thrilling Rose Bowl, creating momentum for crucial offseason
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

No. 6 Ohio State Mounts Second-Half Comeback, Downs No. 11 Utah in Rose Bowl 48-45
Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Man this is a fun set of highlights!

Ohio State Defeats Utah, 48-45, in Wild Rose Bowl Shootout
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Never-say-die Ohio State rallies for wild 48-45 win over Utah in Rose Bowl
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Smith-Njigba, Stroud Lead Comeback in OSU’s 48-45 Rose Bowl Win (paywall)
Craig Merz, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Record Breaking Performances

Ohio State Players Break Several Program and Rose Bowl Records in 48-45 Win Over Utah
Matt Gutridge and Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes Ohio State football’s single-season receiving leader in record-setting Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Dude is an actual freak of nature!

Stroud, Smith-Njigba Light Up Record Books in Rose Bowl Win
Jack Emerson, The Lantern

C.J. Stroud Sets Ohio State Single-Season Records for Completion Percentage, Passing Efficiency and Passing Yards Per Game
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

I’m so pumped that we get this guy back for another season!

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s three touchdowns in starting debut crucial to Ohio State’s win
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Post-Game News and Notes

“It’s the Type of Game That I Dreamed Of”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, Others Recap Rose Bowl Win
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

“We Weren’t Going Out Like that Again”: Ohio State Refuses to Fold with Second-Half Comeback in Rose Bowl
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

#FreeDemarioToBeADefensiveCoachIn2022

Ohio State football’s Cody Simon unsure how soon he will return after shoulder surgery
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Lathan Ransom needs surgery for leg fracture; will miss spring
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham: Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud “The Best in the Country”
George Eisner, Eleven Warriors

Rose Bowl Notebook: Chris Olave Enjoys Watching Ohio State Win, Lathan Ransom Suffers Leg Fracture, Cade Stover Starts at Linebacker and Noah Ruggles Undecided on Future
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes accepts Memphis defensive coordinator job
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Rose Bowl Analysis

Column: Rose Bowl should make Ohio State fans confident about 2022 improvement
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rose Bowl observations: C.J. Stroud-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection helps end season on a positive note (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Snap Judgments as Ohio State steals epic win in Rose Bowl shootout
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

I am never erasing this one from the DVR!

When Ohio State’s Rose Bowl went wrong, the players were there to save it
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

How did Ohio State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl? Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Analysis: Buckeye Passing Attack Leads the Way
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What We Learned: Ohio State 48, Utah 45 in Rose Bowl
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Previewed What Could Be a Special 2022 Season in All-Time Great Performances at the Rose Bowl
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Musical Celebrations

Buckeyes sing Carmen Ohio after epic Rose Bowl comeback win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Nothing like Dotting the i at the Rose Bowl

Whaaaaaaaaaat a Rush...... (see what I did there?)

Social Reactions

‘U fans kno nothin’: Ohio State senior defensive back Marcus Williamson tweets during the Rose Bowl
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Marcus was NOT pulling punches...

Live Updates: Best Rose Bowl tweets from Ohio State fans
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Social Reactions: A Hobbled Ohio State Wins in the Most Improbable Way Imaginable
Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

