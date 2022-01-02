Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State wins the Rose Bowl, takes momentum into 2022

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

In a game that looked like it may get away from Ohio State, the Buckeyes stormed back and defeated Utah 48-45 in Pasadena in front of a very pro-Utes crowd at the Rose Bowl. Gene and Josh return for their final game recap of the season, discussing record-setting performances by C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the continued struggles of the defense. The guys talk about all of the positives to take away from the game, as well as why there is a ton of optimism moving forward for Ohio State in 2022 — yes, even on defense!

