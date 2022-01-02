Instant Recap Podcast: Breaking down The Malaki Branham Game™️ as Ohio State beats Nebraska

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On Saturday night, the Ohio State men’s basketball team got back on the floor for the first time in 23 days, and to be honest, it kind of showed. The Buckeyes fought back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 87-79 in overtime, but that required a Herculean effort from true freshman Malaki Branham who went off for a career high 35 points.

In this Instant Recap episode, Matt and Connor break down what they saw from the freshman, why E.J. Liddell struggled so mightily to score, and how long they think it will take the Buckeyes to get back to 100% after the long, covid-induced layoff.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt