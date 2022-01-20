Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Two Buckeyes projected in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Walton, Eliano salaries announced in new roles at Ohio State

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Replacing Jeremy Ruckert: Will 2022 be the year of the tight end at Ohio State?

- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

Five Buckeyes to watch as potential early NFL Draft entrants next year ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Re-live the Rose Bowl in cinematic fashion...

New OSU football coaches will be tasked with recruiting at an elite, unfamiliar level

- Josh Dooley, LGHL

Dawand Jones’ return offers clarity for Justin Frye’s first line

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins says Steelers to give him a chance to win QB job

- Dustin Schutte, Saturday Tradition

Kye Stokes eager to prove Ohio State right for believing in him

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Holtmann says Sueing, Towns still hopeful of playing for OSU this season

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing nearing return to practice

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

E.J. Liddell is a special player on and off the court.

E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) smiles a lot.



There's a reason for it, beyond loving basketball: He and his family have overcome a lot of adversity.



"I'm just thankful every day."@BTNJourney profiles the @OhioStateHoops star's family ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/81HhUitQuY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 19, 2022

Buckeye bench gets confidence boost with big performance in IUPUI blowout

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Shot put star Adelaide Aquilla wins B1G Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Weekly Awards Alert



Adelaide Aquilla of @OhioStateTFXC is the #B1G Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week!



Won the shot put at the Big Ten Midwest Invite, breaking the facility record with a nation-leading throw of 19.08 meters



https://t.co/kXowM2jyr4 pic.twitter.com/RkrraTiJq8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) January 19, 2022

Men’s Tennis: No. 6 Ohio State kicks off the spring 2022 season with back-to-back wins

- Gabe Ware, The Lantern

Men’s Swim and Dive: Tim Welsh Classic up next for the Buckeyes

- Ohio State Athletics

Golf: Both teams try to stay fresh before spring season

- Danny Fogarty, The Lantern