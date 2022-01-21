Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Lands Three on ESPN’s Preseason All-American List

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tanner McCalister can play key role on, off field for Buckeyes secondary (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Dawand Jones’ Return Bolsters Thin Offensive Tackle Depth Chart for Ohio State in 2022

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Exit interview: Jagger LaRoe on life in the Ohio State QB room, C.J. Stroud and what he’s looking for next (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Well, look at that. Good for you, Pete.

Only NFL Linebackers with 90+ run defense grades this season



⚜️ Pete Werner (90.9)

Darius Leonard (90.0) pic.twitter.com/113BlaZPYx — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 20, 2022

Column: Unfortunately, Ohio State has little elite NFL offensive linemen to brag about

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ex-Buckeye Dwayne Haskins told he would compete for Steelers QB job

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

Please, Woody, let this be true.

The Harbaugh extension Ohio State fans wanted appears nearhttps://t.co/5yZ4FV2yqM — Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 20, 2022

The tale of the 2017 Ohio State quarterback room continues to defy reality

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Tressel on if he misses coaching, his one regret from OSU days, thoughts on Jim Harbaugh

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s game vs. Nebraska is postponed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

With the Nebraska game postponed, yes, the #Buckeyes are hoping to add a game. Here's my quick story on today's news: https://t.co/hVtycdFXgR — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 20, 2022

Buckeyes’ Defense Takes ‘Steps Forward’ Over Past Two Games

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Ohio State’s game vs. IUPUI gave Buckeye role players a chance to shine, build momentum

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Recap: Mikesell, Sheldon Lead Ohio State Past No. 12 Maryland

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Congrats, Jacy! E.J., you’re up next.

Ohio State’s Harrison Hookfin sees dreams become reality with scholarship

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes still hopeful for return of Justice Sueing, Seth Towns this season (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Roundball Round-Up: The week that was for Ohio State alums in the NBA

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: Tuominen Earns a Spot on Finland Olympic Roster

Ohio State Athletics

Both the women’s and men’s golf teams at Ohio State have been on a break since mid-October. https://t.co/0OaAHiSuQN — The Lantern (@TheLantern) January 20, 2022

And Now for Something Completely Different

Despite them being Michigan-based, I love Little Caesars, and this is a cool little touch.