Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State Lands Three on ESPN’s Preseason All-American List
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Tanner McCalister can play key role on, off field for Buckeyes secondary (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Dawand Jones’ Return Bolsters Thin Offensive Tackle Depth Chart for Ohio State in 2022
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Exit interview: Jagger LaRoe on life in the Ohio State QB room, C.J. Stroud and what he’s looking for next (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Well, look at that. Good for you, Pete.
Only NFL Linebackers with 90+ run defense grades this season— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 20, 2022
⚜️ Pete Werner (90.9)
Darius Leonard (90.0) pic.twitter.com/113BlaZPYx
Column: Unfortunately, Ohio State has little elite NFL offensive linemen to brag about
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ex-Buckeye Dwayne Haskins told he would compete for Steelers QB job
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
Please, Woody, let this be true.
The Harbaugh extension Ohio State fans wanted appears nearhttps://t.co/5yZ4FV2yqM— Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 20, 2022
The tale of the 2017 Ohio State quarterback room continues to defy reality
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jim Tressel on if he misses coaching, his one regret from OSU days, thoughts on Jim Harbaugh
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s game vs. Nebraska is postponed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
With the Nebraska game postponed, yes, the #Buckeyes are hoping to add a game. Here's my quick story on today's news: https://t.co/hVtycdFXgR— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 20, 2022
Buckeyes’ Defense Takes ‘Steps Forward’ Over Past Two Games
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Ohio State’s game vs. IUPUI gave Buckeye role players a chance to shine, build momentum
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Recap: Mikesell, Sheldon Lead Ohio State Past No. 12 Maryland
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Congrats, Jacy! E.J., you’re up next.
Congratulations to @JacySheldon on 1,000 career points!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6Il55jZ74Y— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) January 21, 2022
Ohio State’s Harrison Hookfin sees dreams become reality with scholarship
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes still hopeful for return of Justice Sueing, Seth Towns this season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Roundball Round-Up: The week that was for Ohio State alums in the NBA
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: Dobeš Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Hockey: Tuominen Earns a Spot on Finland Olympic Roster
Ohio State Athletics
Both the women’s and men’s golf teams at Ohio State have been on a break since mid-October. https://t.co/0OaAHiSuQN— The Lantern (@TheLantern) January 20, 2022
And Now for Something Completely Different
Despite them being Michigan-based, I love Little Caesars, and this is a cool little touch.
Everyone knows about the arrow in FedEx’s logo, but what about the “LC” pattern on Little Caesars’ toga? pic.twitter.com/DYjOczQaGb— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 20, 2022
Loading comments...