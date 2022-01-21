Buck Off Podcast: Deciphering coaching titles, ‘Notre Dame Buckeyes,’ 2022 NFL Draft

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams for the third episode of Ohio State’s offseason and we talk about what these coaches are actually doing.

We begin the show by talking about a friend of the shows article on walk-ons and why Corey Dennis needs to get some respect put on his name. We then get into the Buckeyes who are at the University of Notre Dame and why trying to copy Ohio State is a terrible idea.

After that we get into a discussion about the return of Zach Harrison, this leads to a discussion about the role he’ll play under Jim Knowles. We also discuss if Knowles is going to be as crazy as we think.

After the break, we discuss the jobs and titles of all the coaches on the staff. This leads into a discussion about all the roles each title entails and conversation about raises in the higher education system. Then we talk about what Kevin Wilson actually does now?

Our final discussion is a long talk about the 2022 NFL Draftees and our projections on what round we think they’re going to be drafted again. We also get into how abd draft evaluators are at what they do.

