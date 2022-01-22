Georgia 2024 linebacker says he was surprised by Ohio State offer

With college coaches now allowed back on high school campuses, Ryan Day and the new look Ohio State staff are racking up the miles tracking down top-tier talent to bring to Columbus. Touching down in a long list of states, numerous recruits from across the country have earned a chance to suit up for the Big Ten powerhouse Buckeyes over the last week or so.

Now holding his own opportunity to run out onto the Ohio Stadium turf, class of 2024 linebacker Myles Graham, who picked up his scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon.

“I found out about the offer (when) coach Day came to my school and offered me. He said my recruiting has taken a great turn, and also said he wanted to get started with me early in the process.” The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore stated to Land-Grant Holy Land on how he learned of his scholarship from OSU.

WHAT A DAY!! #AGTG!! Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From THE Ohio State University!! #GoBuckeyes @Davis33Coach pic.twitter.com/QFDQhZvbUx — Myles Graham (@earnestMgraham) January 20, 2022

Hearing from coaches daily, Graham held offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas before the Buckeyes entered the ring to mix it up for his services. Although he’s been in touch with many coaches lately, Day swinging by Woodward Academy (GA) caught the under-the-radar gem off guard, but was definitely a pleasant surprise.

“I was surprised.” He said. “I had no contact with OSU before hand. I had no clue the offer was coming. It feels great, and it’s always going to be at the top of my offer list. When I think of Ohio State I think of the great fanbase and staff.”

Fresh off snatching down over 120 total tackles as a sophomore at Evangelical Christian in Fort Myers, Fla., Graham now attends Atlanta’s Woodward Academy, making him a teammate with 2023 four-star defensive lineman A.J. Hoffler, who is visiting the Ohio State campus this weekend.

Myles couldn’t make it this go around, but hopes to make it to Columbus in the near future. Could this be a package deal for the Buckeyes?

“We haven’t really talked about it, but I look forward to visiting with him. It would be great to suit up with each other. I absolutely will be visiting (but have) no set dates,” Graham said.

Want to see what caught Ryan Day and Ohio State’s attention and put super sophomore on the Buckeyes radar? Check out these highlights of Myles Graham in action: