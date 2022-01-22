Bucketheads Podcast: Ahrens is colder than an Ohio January, Purdue is mortal

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

Should Justin Ahrens keep letting it fly? Will we ever see Justice Sueing or Seth Towns in an Ohio State uniform again? Who let Rutgers creep up towards the top of the Big Ten? This week’s episode is as scatterbrained as a chipmunk with ADHD as we crisscrossed all of our basketball-related thoughts, two days after Ohio State’s game with Nebraska was cancelled.

The guys also broke down how the “*insert bench player* needs more minutes!” crowd may not be thinking things through, why scheduling replacement games on the fly is so difficult, and tease a very important guest that will be joining us next week.

Be sure to subscribe on Spotify or Apple Music so you don’t miss next week’s episode! (And all the rest, for that matter)

