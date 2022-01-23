Stick to Sports Podcast: Discussing impact of returning Buckeyes, greatest TV shows ever

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

On this episode of “Stick to Sports,” Jami and Matt discuss the three latest big name Buckeyes coming back for another year in Columbus. They look at what Dawand Jones, Zach Harrison, and Noah Ruggles did in the previous season and talk about how much impact can have on Ryan Day’s 2022 team.

From there, they discuss Harrison’s viral tweet from last week in which he asked his more than 10,000 followers to help him decide between “Game of Thrones” and “Breaking Bad.” From there – having previously discussed their favorite TV shows of all-time – Matt and Jami try to land on what the best TV show of all-time is.

Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad which one is better I’m late to both — Zachary Harrison (@zacharrison_) January 20, 2022

Jami’s Recommendation: “Valley Girl” (2020) on Hulu

https://www.hulu.com/profiles?next=/movie/valley-girl-315441a2-608f-4712-9733-7ba3d911f058

Matt’s Recommendation: “Mouth to Mouth” by Antoine Wilson

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Mouth-to-Mouth/Antoine-Wilson/9781982181802

Connect with Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

