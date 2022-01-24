Preferred walk-on offer ‘means everything’ to Ohio State legacy quarterback

They aren’t just practice players anymore. With Mitch Rossi, Bradley Robinson, Chris Booker, Toby Wilson, and others seeing plenty of game action for the Ohio State football squad this past season, fans are starting to pay attention to what walk-on prospects Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff are looking to add to the roster.

While most fans are well aware that the Buckeyes need to replace scholarship signal callers Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers, what they might not know is that Day and crew also need to soften the blow from losing walk-on quarterbacks J.P. Andrade and Jagger LaRoe to the transfer portal. Enter Dublin Coffman senior standout Mason Maggs.

Making the short trip to the Ohio State campus on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound son of former Buckeye offensive lineman Bob Maggs walked away from the visit with an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his father and suit up in the Scarlet and Gray.

“Visiting OSU was really special and I had a great time,” Maggs told Land-Grant Holy Land. “Somethings that really stood out for me were the amazing facilities, the tradition and their recent success. And also the success of their players when they are done with football, and that’s apart of their Real Life Wednesday program.”

Spending quite a bit of time at Ohio State, Maggs had the chance to speak to numerous of his potential future college coaches on Saturday.

“I talked mostly with Coach (Corey) Dennis about all things quarterback wise,” he said. “Coach (Tim) Hinton showed us around and talked with my family and I a bunch. Coach Day also addressed the whole group visiting. They mostly just said that they need to bring in a walk-on quarterback and I’m the guy they want. It means everything, I’ve dreamed of this opportunity since I was a little kid.”

A true dual-threat option who scored 30 total touchdowns on nearly 1,800 yards passing and almost 900 yards rushing as a senior at Coffman, Ohio State isn’t the only opportunity that Maggs has on the table. He also holds a preferred walk-on spot with Ohio University, and scholarship offers from Division II programs such as Findlay, Ohio Dominican, and Lake Erie College.

While many seniors have already signed with a college program, Maggs, a 3.95 student who plans on majoring in biology in college, isn’t sure where he’ll end up just yet, but does know what he’s searching for in order to make his decision known.

“(I’m) Not sure on a decision date just yet. I’m looking for a program with a bunch of great people, a family sort of feel, and success on the football field.”

Get a better feel for what Mason Maggs could add to the Buckeyes roster with these highlights of him in action for the Shamrocks last season: