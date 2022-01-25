Play Like a Girl Podcast: A weekend to love special teams and hate overtime rules

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks! For as many blowouts as we saw in the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, we saw as many thrillers in the Divisional Round this past weekend. The four games we were treated to Saturday and Sunday did not disappoint, and Tia and Meredith talked everything from quarterback drama to field goal drama to overtime drama — because what’s a playoff weekend without a healthy dose of dramatics?

The NFL wasn’t the only thing in action this weekend. Meredith and Tia also got into two of the spectacular women’s college basketball performances ever (both of which came this past week) and the 50th anniversary of a historic brawl they’d never heard of before.

Contact Tia Johnston

Twitter: @tiajohnston_

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein