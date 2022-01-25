 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 24, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Preferred walk-on offer ‘means everything’ to Ohio State legacy quarterback
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Returnees Provide Clarity on Scholarship Numbers
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What Mitch Rossi’s return for a sixth season means for Ohio State football in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Not gonna lie, this is better than 95% of the official hype videos from this season.

Ohio State’s Top 20 Plays of the 2021 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State athlete you got to watch in-person?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State Defensive Linemen Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward Named to PFWA All-NFL Team
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 16 in AP Poll, Auburn claims top spot
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Johnson, Sueing on weekly radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Says Justin Ahrens’ Shooting Slump Is “The Least of my Concerns”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Man, do I love this news.

Jacy Sheldon’s big second half lifts Ohio State past Rutgers
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Spotlight on Ohio State men’s basketball bench
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

But everyone told us that he was throwing his career away but not coming back to Columbus for another year.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes unveil team of staff members to assist NIL efforts
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Not sure if this includes Quinn Ewers’ kombucha deal or not, but either way, it’s pretty good for the first six months.

Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State Mauls Maryland, 39-4, to Improve to 6-2 in Dual-Meet Competition
Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors

Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Dominates Illinois, Women’s Ice Hockey Splits Series
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And Now for Something Completely Different

This is an absolutely wild story.

