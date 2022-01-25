Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Preferred walk-on offer ‘means everything’ to Ohio State legacy quarterback

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Returnees Provide Clarity on Scholarship Numbers

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What Mitch Rossi’s return for a sixth season means for Ohio State football in 2022

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Not gonna lie, this is better than 95% of the official hype videos from this season.

Ohio State’s Top 20 Plays of the 2021 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State athlete you got to watch in-person?

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State Defensive Linemen Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward Named to PFWA All-NFL Team

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 16 in AP Poll, Auburn claims top spot

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Johnson, Sueing on weekly radio show

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Says Justin Ahrens’ Shooting Slump Is “The Least of my Concerns”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Man, do I love this news.

Chris Holtmann said Keyshawn Woods has been practicing with the Ohio State men’s basketball team to help make up for some of the players who are currently unavailable. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 24, 2022

Jacy Sheldon’s big second half lifts Ohio State past Rutgers

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Spotlight on Ohio State men’s basketball bench

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

But everyone told us that he was throwing his career away but not coming back to Columbus for another year.

Per Pacers PR, Duane Washington Jr.'s seven 3-pointers tonight are a team rookie record.



Chuck Person and Chris Duarte each had a game with six threes. — Wheat Hotchkiss (@Wheat_Hotchkiss) January 25, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes unveil team of staff members to assist NIL efforts

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Not sure if this includes Quinn Ewers’ kombucha deal or not, but either way, it’s pretty good for the first six months.

Press release from Ohio State: "A total of 220 student-athletes have engaged in 608 reported NIL activities with a total compensation value of $2.98 million. All three figures rank No. 1 nationally, according to Opendorse." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2022

Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State Mauls Maryland, 39-4, to Improve to 6-2 in Dual-Meet Competition

Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors

Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Dominates Illinois, Women’s Ice Hockey Splits Series

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And Now for Something Completely Different

This is an absolutely wild story.