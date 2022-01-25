Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Preferred walk-on offer ‘means everything’ to Ohio State legacy quarterback
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land
Returnees Provide Clarity on Scholarship Numbers
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
What Mitch Rossi’s return for a sixth season means for Ohio State football in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Not gonna lie, this is better than 95% of the official hype videos from this season.
Here's my first hype trailer for the 2022 season! CAN'T. WAIT.— Buckeye Frank (@FrankD_419) January 24, 2022
Enjoy #BuckeyeNation . Retweets and shares are very much appreciated!
CREDIT: @OhioStateFB @OhioStAthletics @MrOH1O @StroudHEISMAN @chefesco @BuckeyesCrootin @CFBRealm @OSUFAN4U2NV @tbc_joe @DFWAlex2289 @Flydog92 pic.twitter.com/7NuHcvrMp8
Ohio State’s Top 20 Plays of the 2021 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State athlete you got to watch in-person?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Ohio State Defensive Linemen Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward Named to PFWA All-NFL Team
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 16 in AP Poll, Auburn claims top spot
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Johnson, Sueing on weekly radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann Says Justin Ahrens’ Shooting Slump Is “The Least of my Concerns”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Man, do I love this news.
Chris Holtmann said Keyshawn Woods has been practicing with the Ohio State men’s basketball team to help make up for some of the players who are currently unavailable.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 24, 2022
Jacy Sheldon’s big second half lifts Ohio State past Rutgers
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Spotlight on Ohio State men’s basketball bench
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
But everyone told us that he was throwing his career away but not coming back to Columbus for another year.
Per Pacers PR, Duane Washington Jr.'s seven 3-pointers tonight are a team rookie record.— Wheat Hotchkiss (@Wheat_Hotchkiss) January 25, 2022
Chuck Person and Chris Duarte each had a game with six threes.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes unveil team of staff members to assist NIL efforts
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Not sure if this includes Quinn Ewers’ kombucha deal or not, but either way, it’s pretty good for the first six months.
Press release from Ohio State: "A total of 220 student-athletes have engaged in 608 reported NIL activities with a total compensation value of $2.98 million. All three figures rank No. 1 nationally, according to Opendorse."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2022
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State Mauls Maryland, 39-4, to Improve to 6-2 in Dual-Meet Competition
Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors
Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Dominates Illinois, Women’s Ice Hockey Splits Series
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
And Now for Something Completely Different
This is an absolutely wild story.
A scammer assumed Brian Hartline's identity to try to convince us to buy them Apple gift cards. It didn't go well for them, but we had fun! https://t.co/ZjWbIBNLzV— Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 24, 2022
Loading comments...