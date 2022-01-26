Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: NFL Playoffs, OSU recruiting, and being wrong about the Bucks

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, we kick things off by discussing a wild weekend of NFL Playoff games. As our resident Bengals fan, Josh gets to bask in his glory, but we do manage to tie it all in to Ohio State somehow or another. The guys then get into the latest in Ohio State recruiting, with a new commitment coming over the weekend and a plethora of new offers coming from the Buckeyes’ new staff. Finally, we look back at some of the Land-Grant Holy Land preseason predictions from back in September. Needless to say, they’re not the best!

