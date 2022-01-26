Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State adds graduate assistants to offensive coaching staff
Sam Marsdale, Bucknuts
Why Jim Knowles’ recruiting won’t be part of his main expectations as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.
Take a look back at great moments in Buckeye History with the voice of the Buckeyes, Paul Keels with Paul’s Calls, powered by @HondaInOhio#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/8e3Z9zZbye— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 25, 2022
Deep Dive: A breakdown on Ohio State 2023 safety commit, Cedrick Hawkins
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Which 2021 Ohio State recruits are ready to make a jump in Year 2? Resetting the class after a productive first season (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Antwuan Jackson Moving Forward with NFL Draft Preparation after Missing Final Game at Ohio State with Covid-19
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State is getting closer to full health before season’s final push
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Meechie Johnson Jr. Approaching Return for OSU
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Details about the men’s team’s next opponent.
Ben Johnson said on his radio show today that starters Jamison Battle (non-COVID illness) and Eric Curry (ankle) are both day-to-day after missing Rutgers win. But #Gophers are hoping to hear soon that starting guard E.J. Stephens will be back Thursday vs. Ohio St. @StribSports— Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) January 25, 2022
Keyshawn Woods pitches in during Ohio State’s thin practices
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Three crucial Buckeyes for upcoming pair of Big Ten road games (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Taylor Mikesell Named to Big Ten Honor Roll
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: Matej Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Hockey: Levis Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: Buckeye Alum Matt Tomkins Named to Canadian Olympic Roster
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State has been named to the @CSCAA Scholar All-American Team— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) January 25, 2022
Proud of our student-athletes for their success in the classroom last fall‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3cbGUgyf0Q
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Ohio State Olympian that competed during your lifetime?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And Now for Something Completely Different
What video game do you want to see The Rock turn into a movie?
Dwayne Johnson says that he is doing another video game movie.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2022
“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen--one that I've played for years.”
(Source: https://t.co/nAGRtv5d9L) pic.twitter.com/Qa6cZQRep2
