Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State adds graduate assistants to offensive coaching staff
Sam Marsdale, Bucknuts

Why Jim Knowles’ recruiting won’t be part of his main expectations as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.

Deep Dive: A breakdown on Ohio State 2023 safety commit, Cedrick Hawkins
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which 2021 Ohio State recruits are ready to make a jump in Year 2? Resetting the class after a productive first season (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Antwuan Jackson Moving Forward with NFL Draft Preparation after Missing Final Game at Ohio State with Covid-19
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State is getting closer to full health before season’s final push
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Meechie Johnson Jr. Approaching Return for OSU
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Details about the men’s team’s next opponent.

Keyshawn Woods pitches in during Ohio State’s thin practices
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three crucial Buckeyes for upcoming pair of Big Ten road games (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Taylor Mikesell Named to Big Ten Honor Roll
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: Matej Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: Levis Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Buckeye Alum Matt Tomkins Named to Canadian Olympic Roster
Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Ohio State Olympian that competed during your lifetime?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

What video game do you want to see The Rock turn into a movie?

