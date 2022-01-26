Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State adds graduate assistants to offensive coaching staff

Sam Marsdale, Bucknuts

Why Jim Knowles’ recruiting won’t be part of his main expectations as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.

Take a look back at great moments in Buckeye History with the voice of the Buckeyes, Paul Keels with Paul’s Calls, powered by @HondaInOhio#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/8e3Z9zZbye — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 25, 2022

Deep Dive: A breakdown on Ohio State 2023 safety commit, Cedrick Hawkins

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Which 2021 Ohio State recruits are ready to make a jump in Year 2? Resetting the class after a productive first season (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Antwuan Jackson Moving Forward with NFL Draft Preparation after Missing Final Game at Ohio State with Covid-19

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State is getting closer to full health before season’s final push

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Meechie Johnson Jr. Approaching Return for OSU

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Details about the men’s team’s next opponent.

Ben Johnson said on his radio show today that starters Jamison Battle (non-COVID illness) and Eric Curry (ankle) are both day-to-day after missing Rutgers win. But #Gophers are hoping to hear soon that starting guard E.J. Stephens will be back Thursday vs. Ohio St. @StribSports — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) January 25, 2022

Keyshawn Woods pitches in during Ohio State’s thin practices

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three crucial Buckeyes for upcoming pair of Big Ten road games (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Taylor Mikesell Named to Big Ten Honor Roll

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: Matej Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: Levis Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Buckeye Alum Matt Tomkins Named to Canadian Olympic Roster

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State has been named to the @CSCAA Scholar All-American Team



Proud of our student-athletes for their success in the classroom last fall‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3cbGUgyf0Q — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) January 25, 2022

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Ohio State Olympian that competed during your lifetime?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

