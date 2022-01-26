Ohio State offers a pair of Florida cornerbacks

After Ohio State took a big hit in their 2022 recruiting class when four-star cornerback Terrence Brooks of Little Elm (TX) flipped his commitment to Texas at the last hour, the Buckeyes are hoping to rebound in the upcoming recruiting class in a big way. On Tuesday, they entered the mix for a new 2023 cornerback target residing from Florida when they dropped an offer. Plus, another Sunshine State prospect from the same position also landed an offer from the scarlet and gray.

New 2023 CB offer

A new 2023 name to monitor in the secondary came about on Tuesday when Ohio State dropped an offer to three-star cornerback Dijon Johnson of Wharton (FL).

While taking a look at his 247Sports profile, you may notice that the prospect rankings for Johnson don't immediately jump off of the screen and catch your attention. However, this seems to be a scenario in which the impressive offer sheet that he has at his disposal should do the talking for him.

Aside from the self-proclaimed dream offer from the Buckeyes, the Tampa native also holds offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, and more.

Johnson is currently graded as the No. 407 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is also slotted as the No. 42 cornerback and the 72nd highest graded player from the state of Florida.

Lester adds early OSU offer

Much like the aforementioned Johnson, another recipient of an Ohio State offer on Tuesday came when 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III of Riverview (FL) took the news of a Buckeye offer to Twitter.

While there are plenty of 2024 prospects already getting massive amounts of attention from programs across the country, the Buckeyes look to be relatively early in this recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 171-pounder holds just four offers to his name thus far and Ohio State is one of them. The three other programs that jumped into the mix for Lester III prior to the Buckeyes were Florida State, Indiana, and Michigan State.

While the Sarasota standout has yet to receive a composite ranking, 247Sports has Lester III penciled in as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 class. Lester III is also slotted as the No. 4 cornerback and a top five player from the always talented state of Florida.

