Bucketheads Podcast: Mark Titus talks Chris Mack, Buckeyes, and Hoosiers

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

On our quarter life crisis episode of the “Bucketheads” podcast, we chat with Ohio State legend — and Justin’s birthday buddy — Mark Titus. After his iconic playing career, Titus has made a name for himself in the world of sports broadcasting; he is a regular on FOX Sports and co-hosts the college basketball podcast “Titus and Tate” alongside Tate Frazier.

We talk to Mark about the state of Ohio State hoops, college basketball in general, the drama with Chris Mack and Louisville, his Indiana roots, and much more. We also touch on the Buckeyes’ next two opponents Minnesota and Purdue.

