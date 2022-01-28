Buckeyes offer another trio of prospects, make the cut for a top 2023 offensive tackle

The beat goes on, as on Thursday the Ohio State coaching staff stayed active on the trail by handing out more new offers to prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. Ryan Day and his crew are proving that new coaching staff or not, the Buckeyes are doing all they can to keep bringing in elite talent to Columbus.

Buckeyes offer new name at familiar program

In recruiting, relationships are everything. One of the key aspects to why the Buckeyes are so strong on the trail is their ability to create lasting relationships with their top targets, which many times leads to commitments in the end. Likewise, Ohio State does a great job at recruiting prep programs over and over through the years, which gives them a ton of familiarity and the inside track to who is next in line as a top talent.

In the 2023 class, Ohio State is dead set on the nation’s top running back, Richard Young, as their desired running back target. Having made him a priority from the jump, position coach Tony Alford is doing a remarkable job at keeping the Buckeyes in the running for his commitment when the time is right. Hoping they’ll be the last one standing, the coaches couldn’t be more impressed with the Lehigh star.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes made another splash at Lehigh when they offered another player in the same 2023 class. 6-foot, 180 pound athlete Kelton Henderson was on the receiving end, and now makes two Lehigh products now having offers from Ohio State. An unranked athlete, Henderson currently holds a handful of offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami, and now Ohio State, so a ranking could be coming thanks to other suitors taking notice.

In this instance, the offer to Henderson isn’t just to get in an even better position for the aforementioned Young, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have the staff after current teammates. At any rate, Henderson looks to be a player that is about ready to blow up on the recruiting scene, and Ohio State wasn’t going to miss their chance to get in the mix right away.

Pair of new offers in the 2024 class

With the new coaches on staff on both sides of the ball, there’s sure to be some new names surfacing in terms of players. Whether these are new evaluations or players that were on the radar of the new coaches at their former program, the Buckeyes are making serious waves on the trail and at a multitude positions.

On Thursday, Ohio State offered another offensive lineman in the 2024 class in Guerby Lambert of Catholic Memorial High School. Another Massachusetts native to see attention from the Buckeyes, Lambert has yet to receive a recruiting ranking due to his class status, but at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and only a high school sophomore, surely he’ll be one of the top players at his position when those rankings are made available.

The Buckeyes haven’t been the only program to offer this week, as Kentucky did so earlier, which tends to make you believe it’s only a matter of time before a host of other schools also throw their name into the ring. Coach Frye has been non-stop since he got to Columbus when it comes to recruiting, and the next name he’s after has now surfaced.

In addition to looking to beef up the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, Ohio State was also looking around in the 2024 class for who could run behind the men up front. Making another stop in Texas, the Buckeyes offered another running back from the Lone Star State. As we’ve seen how that’s worked out before, odds are Ohio State will likely be a strong force in this recruitment moving forward.

Announcing his latest offer via his Twitter account, Bryan Jackson (McKinney, TX/McKinney) added the Buckeyes to his long list of offers. A 5-foot-11, 215 pound bruiser of a runner, Jackson currently holds nearly 20 offers to his name and from some of the top programs in the country. Schools such as Georgia, Baylor, USC, Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and many more have been in the running for Jackson, but as mentioned, Ohio State should draw a bit of attention moving forward.

Also unranked for now due to his class status, Jackson likely will be not only be one of the top running backs, but one of the better players nationally too when the rankings are released. Tony Alford has crushed it in Texas over the years, and here’s another target he’ll go to work for.

Making the cut

Most of the recruiting news lately has come due to the coaching staff continuously offering new players in the 2023 and 2024 cycles, but Ohio State is also making headlines when top targets begin to narrow down their recruitments. The Buckeyes tend to find their name near the top of the lists for their top targets, and yesterday was much of the same.

2023 offensive tackle Chase Bisontis took to his Twitter account yesterday to announce the latest update in his recruitment after narrowing down his top schools. A list of 15, Bisontis has it down LSU, West Virginia, Michigan State, Miami, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Boston College, Penn State, Texas, and Ohio State.

A 6-foot-5, 290 pound monster sized offensive tackle, Bisontis is currently ranked as the fourth best player at his position for the 2023 class. In addition, Bisontis grades out as the 53rd best player nationally and the top player in New Jersey. At nearly 40 offers to his name, getting down to 15 is a big step towards a final decision, and the fortunate news here is the Buckeyes are certainly in the mix for a top national offensive tackle target.