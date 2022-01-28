Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Would Ohio State football benefit if the Big Ten eliminated divisions? ($$)

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: What could a Big Ten without divisions look like?

- Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Draft Profile: Garrett Wilson, the receiver with the highest floor in the 2022 NFL Draft

- Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Class is in session pic.twitter.com/FncArFqOlb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2022

Tyleik Williams shows off impressive first-year numbers for Buckeyes

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Projecting Buckeyes who will emerge as stars in 2022

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Looking forward to the 2022 Buckeye football season: TreVeyon Henderson

- David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

The NFL Conference Championship QBs put up some serious numbers while in college



Which of these four QBs was your favorite to watch? pic.twitter.com/OZgiqRQduW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 27, 2022

Bengals QB Joe Burrow reflects on time at Ohio State

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Ohio State defensive end John Simon to reserve/future contract

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Thayer Munford’s NFL Draft Diary: Former Ohio State offensive tackle has no regrets about extra year with Buckeyes

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Liddell gets 1,000, Holtmann gets 100 as Ohio State takes down Minnesota

- Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

I’m lost for words man. Wouldn’t be able to do this without everyone who has been apart of this program in my 3 years here. Not done yet tho… #GoBucks https://t.co/PAwggRGQ97 — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) January 28, 2022

Ohio State shakes off rust, hits multiple milestones in win at Minnesota

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Notches 100th Win with Ohio State after Victory at Minnesota

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Meechie Johnson Jr. cleared to play Thursday vs. Minnesota following facial injury

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

The masked man...

Who wore it better? It’s the hair for me. pic.twitter.com/fXBHw8vQFj — Gary Petit (@GPetitOSU) January 27, 2022

Roundball Round-Up: A former Buckeye sets a franchise rookie record

- Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

