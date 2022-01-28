Buck Off Podcast: Hall of Fames are shams, the offseason blues, recruiting notes

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams for the third episode of Ohio State’s offseason and we are feeling the offseason blues hard.

We begin the show by talking about our least favorite offseason topics and why we hate how people grade coaching staff hires in January. We also discuss the importance of assistant coaches and why there are more important things than names.

Then we keep on complaining because we have problems with the Hall of Fames of major sports league and some issues about the college football Hall of fames. Major League baseball is the vehicle, but we still talk about Ohio State in this segment.

After the break, we get into the B1G’s plan to move away from dvisions. We talk about how it might work and why it’s beneficial for everybody involved. We move forward and discuss the NIL dominance by Ohio State and ponder why anyone ever had problem with this. We talk about some of the deals that were exciting to see and what cars we’d want from a local auto dealer.

Our final discussion is about some of the final recruiting takeaways as the composite ranking gets finalized. We talk about Devin Brown’s number one ranking and some of the exciting factors of this class.

