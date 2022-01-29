Buckeyes’ men’s basketball Big Ten title odds remain unchanged despite winning ways

Despite winning four of their last five games, out-rebounding a conference foe by 26, and whooping arguably the worst team in Division-I basketball by 46 points, Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds remain unchanged from the beginning of January according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The No. 16 Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2) have +600 odds to win their first B1G title in a decade, behind No. 24 Illinois (+230, up from +500), No. 6 Purdue (+300, down from +160), No. 11 Wisconsin (+400), and No. 10 Michigan State (+450).

Despite losing two of their last three games, Illinois has become the odds-on favorite to win the conference, with Purdue close behind them. After not generating much interest in the beginning of the season, people are now coming around on Wisconsin and Michigan State as well.

But while the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title odds have not changed, their Final Four odds have dipped a bit, going from +800 at the beginning of the month to +1000 now. They have the 18th-best odds to make it to New Orleans, just behind Wisconsin at +900 and in front of No. 19 LSU at +1100. No. 18 Tennessee has identical odds as the Buckeyes to make a Final Four run. No. 2 Gonzaga (+115), No. 9 Duke (+200), No. 4 Baylor (+220), No. 5 Kansas (+220), and Purdue (+220) — despite not having the best odds to win the Big Ten — have the best odds to make the Final Four right now, according to Vegas.

No. 16 Ohio State’s next game is Sunday at noon against No. 6 Purdue (17-3, 6-3) in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on CBS. With a win, Ohio State will keep pace with Illinois and Michigan State at the top of the B1G. A Purdue loss could put their B1G title hopes on life support with 10 games still to play.