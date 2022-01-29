 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dotted Line Podcast: Any surprises coming on National Signing Day?

We also get into how the new Buckeye coaches have been recruiting in their first few weeks on the job.

By Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

On this episode, Matt Tamanini is joined by LGHL recruiting columnist Caleb Houser to preview Wednesday, Feb. 2’s official National Signing Day. As has been the case in recent seasons, there is not much left to be done for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Signing Day as they mostly have their classes signed, sealed, and on campus following the Early Signing Period in December. However, there are two important Buckeye commits who still need to sign on... the dotted line (see what we did there) on Wednesday. So Matt and Caleb discuss the latest on Carson Hinzman and Omari Abor as they try to figure out if they will officially join OSU’s 2022 class or not.

Then the pair discusses the feverish recruiting pace that Ohio State’s newly reconfigured coaching staff has been keeping up on the road, who is a 2023 prospect to keep an eye on, and much more.

