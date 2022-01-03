I-70 Football Podcast: Recapping B1G bowl season, remembering John Madden

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Happy New Years! We hope you had a wonder holiday and good luck on all your resolutions. In this week’s episode we recap a pretty success and wild bowl slate for the Big Ten. After starting 5-0 the conference ended bowl season with a 6-4 record, not bad but not great. W

e get into Michigan’s disappointing showing against a dominant Georgia team, Michigan State’s 11th win, and instant classics from Purdue against Tennessee and Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

We also discuss Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and C.J. Stroud both throwing for over 500 yards as their teams find a way to win 48-45 in their respective matchups.

Jordan wins the bowl game competition with a record of 8-2 bringing his final tally to 103-75 for the season. Dante finishes 6-4 with a final record of 99-79, so he must wear a Clemson shirt and buy wings for the National Championship.

In their weekly pit stops, Dante can’t stand ex-players, coaches, and media members who complain about players who opt out of bowl games; stop saying they don’t love football by trying to protect their future.

Jordan gets into the Black QB revolution. Slowly but surely, the number of Black quarterbacks in the NFL is increasing and will continue to do so as Stroud and Bryce Young look to be the first quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. ‘

Lastly, they remember the legends John Madden and Betty White. Condolences to their family and thank you for all of the memories we have of them and their work!

