2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list

It was another big week on the recruiting trail for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football coaching staff. Tracking down top tier talent to bring into the fold, the Buckeyes once again dealt out numerous scholarship offers to some of the most sought after prospects on the high school level.

One of the many recruits who earned their shot to rock the Scarlet and Gray last week was class of 2024 cornerback Braydon Lee.

“Coach Johnson and I have been building a great relationship over the past few weeks and today (Wednesday) was finally the day. He told me Coach Day really liked me and I have huge potential and they would like to offer me,” Lee, a teammate of four-star rated class of 2023 defensive end and fellow Ohio State target Desmond Umeozulu at Charles Herbert Flowers High in Springdale, Maryland, told Land-Grant Holy Land soon after adding the opportunity to join the Buckeyes to his growing list of college offers.

Already reporting scholarships from the likes of not just Ohio State, but also programs such as Boston College, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Big 10 Conference foe Wisconsin, Lee might be starting to become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, but isn’t taking his recent chance to call Columbus home very lightly.

“It honestly just opens the door for so many opportunities. OSU has always been one of my dream schools. Everything about that program is just so special and significant,” said the 6-foot-1, 165-pound soon-to-be junior.

“I didn’t know it (the offer) was going to come honestly. Me and coach Johnson have been building a good relationship though. I was definitely surprised but at the same time very excited.”

Starting to play host to many of the recruits on their big board, Lee will make the trek from Maryland to the Ohio State University campus on March 5 to mingle with Day and the coaching staff. While some high school prospects might get caught up with athletics, Lee is looking for a program that can help him succeed not just on the football field, but also off of it.

“I want to go to a school with great academics so my life after football will be set, then I want a school that is surrounded by a great loving community who supports their programs. I also would like to go somewhere that just feels like a second home to me.”

Would you like to see why Lee popped up on the Buckeyes recruiting radar? Of course you do. Check out some of these highlights of the potential Silver Bullet defensive back in action last season: