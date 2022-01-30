Column: Four-star WR Anthony Brown, Minnesota commit, remains one to watch for Ohio State

When it comes to Ohio State and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline's pursuit of pass catchers in the 2023 recruiting class, there seems to be the usual suspects mentioned as possible options time and time again, and rightfully so for the most part.

However, aside from the likes of Top 50 prospects like Brandon Innis, Carnell Tate, Jalen Hale, Johntay Cook, Rico Flores and many more, four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown of Springfield (OH) is another one to keep an eye on for the Buckeyes despite his commitment to Minnesota.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder pledged to the Golden Gophers back in September of last year, but was a player that actively was aiming to secure a Buckeye offer prior to the verbal commitment. Brown made his way to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on the 2nd of June to put his talents on display in front of Ohio State coaches at a one-day camp. According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Brown was asked to return later that month to once again work out in front of the staff, and he indeed did that.

While things have seemed to quiet down a bit between the two parties since, the Buckeyes did send offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Springfield High School on Saturday to check in.

Thanks Coach Kevin Wilson For Stopping By To Checkout Our Wildcats This Morning!! ⁦@OSUCoachKDub⁩ ⁦@OhioStateFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/dHuflkPWWf — Maurice Douglass Sr (@moedouglass7_sr) January 28, 2022

The stop made by Wilson indicates that Ohio State is still keeping things warm and still recruiting Brown in the event that the Buckeyes eventually want to send an offer his way in hopes of adding him to fold.

Along with Ohio State, Brown is also still being courted by a host of other programs as well. Since his pledge to Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck four months ago, Brown has picked up offers from the likes of Akron, Boston College, Duke, and Massachusetts. The Springfield native also recently took a visit to Penn State for the Nittany Lions’ Junior Day eight days ago.

Brown is currently graded as the No. 279 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class. He's also slotted in as the fifth highest graded player in the state of Ohio and the 35th best receiver in the class, but also the top in-state pass catcher.

While Brown should undoubtedly be a prospect to watch going forward for the Buckeyes, it is worth mentioning that the program has signed the top pass catcher from the state of Ohio just once since promoting Hartline to wide receivers coach in December of 2018. This doesn't come as a slight against Hartline, who has clearly took a more national approach for the additions to his receiver room, but an interesting factoid nonetheless. The last prospect that was ranked No. 1 in the state at wide receiver to sign with the Buckeyes was in the 2021 recruiting class, when four-star wide receiver Jayden Ballard of Massillon Washington (OH) inked with Ohio State.

Perhaps Brown could be next in line to be the top receiver in the state to wind up in Scarlet and Gray. While it may take an impressive senior season for the Wildcats or perhaps another summer camp showing, Brown should not be forgotten when talking about possible wide receivers in the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class.

Brown is coming off of a junior campaign in which he recorded 57 receptions for 822 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 68.5 yards per game and 14.4 per reception. If he can follow it up with an impressive senior campaign, he could become a bigger name.