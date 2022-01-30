Stick to Sports Podcast: Reliving favorite Ohio State memories, mourning a campus that no longer exists

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

On this episode of “Stick to Sports,” with the football offseason now fully in effect, Matt and Jami look back at their favorite Ohio State athletic memories. From historically nicknamed plays to national championship victories to legendary roadtrips to looking like an idiot at basketball games and more, the pair discuss the highlights of their Buckeye fandoms.

Then, with Matt heading to Columbus in a week, they talk about all of the changes that have happened on campus in the years since their respective tenures as OSU students. Then, as always, they wrap up the episode with a couple of recommendations.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Abbott Elementary” on ABC and Hulu

https://www.hulu.com/series/abbott-elementary-7c33eeb2-5d16-4a10-ad9e-ee31f9fff15c

Matt’s Recommendation: “Peacemaker” on HBOMax

https://play.hbomax.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GYb0FKQLsGIyPfQEAAAAM

Connect with Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

