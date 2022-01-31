Ohio State target, four-star DT Christen Miller to announce commitment on Wednesday

Ohio State enters the week with the No. 4 recruiting class in the country and has the top ranked group in the conference. On Wednesday they could be further strengthening the haul, as a blue-chip defensive lineman that has the Buckeyes as a finalist will sign with his future program. Plus, Ohio State heads down south to deliver an offer to a highly-touted pass catcher.

Miller to sign on Wednesday

The wait seems to finally be coming to a close after what feels like one of the longer recruitments in the 2022 cycle.

Longtime Buckeyes target and four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller of Cedar Grove (GA) revealed on Twitter that he will be signing with his college of choice on Wednesday. Miller, an Ellenwood native, will be making his commitment between Florida A&M, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State, and Oregon.

I will Be Signing @FBCedarGrove High School Feb2 National signing Day @12 In the Lunch Room!!!!!!!!!!!! #ATGT — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) January 30, 2022

The All-American selection currently falls just outside of the Top 100 in the 247Sports Composite rankings at No. 102 overall. The 6-foot-4, 294-pounder is one of the top defensive lineman that the class has to offer, and is a top 10 prospect in the state of Georgia.

While it's still the hometown Bulldogs out in front on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Buckeyes would be ecstatic to pair Miller with the already loaded defensive line haul by Larry Johnson that features four-star defensive end Omari Abor of Duncanville (TX), four-star defensive end Caden Curry of Center Grove (IN), four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), and four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu (who made a visit to Columbus this weekend) of Santa Margarita Catholic (CA).

Williams adds Buckeye offer

Ohio State took aim at the state of Florida on Friday when they extended their latest offer to 2023 four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams of Stranahan (FL).

Williams, a 6-foot-3 and 195-pounder, had already held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and many more tucked away before the Buckeyes came calling. The Fort Lauderdale native also picked up a scholarship opportunity from Ohio State arch-rival Michigan on the same day.

Williams is currently graded as the No. 60 prospect overall in his class. The Sunshine State standout finds himself pegged as the 10th-highest ranked wide receiver and the 11th-best player from the state of Florida.

As things stand right now, Miami (FL) is one to watch closely in this recruitment. The Hurricanes are the lone program to receive a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of them landing Williams, and one of the two forecasts came as recently as last month.

Luckily for Ohio State and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes have plenty of time to weather the storm if they want to make Williams a Buckeye when all is said and done.

Quick Hits