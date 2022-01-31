Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Buckeye legacy, QB Mason Maggs discusses commitment to Ohio State as PWO

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Former Duke LB Coach McGrath to Join Ohio State Defensive Staff

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Oklahoma State Quality Control Coach Brent Zdebski Joining Ohio State’s Defensive Support Staff

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

I said what I said.

SAM MOTHER FUCKING "DID YOU KNOW HE USED TO PLAY LACROSSE" HUBBARD — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 30, 2022

Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard Make Huge Plays to Lead Cincinnati Bengals to AFC Championship Game Win

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State should be adding two more studs to their fourth-ranked 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Former OSU QB J.T. Barrett Signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How do Ohio State football and its biggest boosters work together as player payments escalate? (paywall)

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Four-star WR Anthony Brown, Minnesota commit, remains one to watch for Ohio State

Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Look, I want Harbaugh to get a lifetime contract in Ann Arbor, but this is spectacular content.

Hearing from a reliable source Jim Harbaugh will tell the team today / tomorrow he is leaving to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Could have taken the Minnesota job. Preferred Miami. ( outside chance Michigan pays over the top and he stays ) but bet on Miami. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) January 30, 2022

On the Hardwood

Jaden Ivey’s three-pointer wins it for Purdue after Ohio State climbs back from 20 points down

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State nearly rewrites its way into upset of Purdue

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

I love this big sonofagun.

He's got the finger guns. He raises the roof.@iamzedkey is full of energy and personality, on and off the court. @BTNJourney spotlights the @OhioStateHoops sophomore ⤵️.



Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/mn0Ub81TK6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2022

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann details gritty comeback in last-second loss to No. 6 Purdue

Isaac Trotter, Bucknuts

Three Points: Buckeyes comeback effort falls short in last-second loss at Purdue

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Becomes First-Ever American to Win Three Yariguin Grand Prix Titles

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

That has to be the saddest looking podium in the history of the sports.

2022 Ivan Yariguin Champion Kyle Snyder! pic.twitter.com/hZ1xBZXBNj — Andrew Spey (@SpeyWrestle) January 30, 2022

Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Ohio State Goes 2-0, Advances to ITA Indoor Championship

Gabe Ware, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: No. 11 Ohio State on to National Indoors with 4-0 Win Over No. 20 Tennessee

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Shuts Out Penn State Saturday, Earns Four Points in Series

Caleb Spinner, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Rallies to B1G Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State Athletics

It’s insane how impressive that is.

And Now for Something Completely Different

In a weekend of special moments, this one ranks near the top for me.