Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 31, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeye legacy, QB Mason Maggs discusses commitment to Ohio State as PWO
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Former Duke LB Coach McGrath to Join Ohio State Defensive Staff
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Former Oklahoma State Quality Control Coach Brent Zdebski Joining Ohio State’s Defensive Support Staff
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
I said what I said.
SAM MOTHER FUCKING "DID YOU KNOW HE USED TO PLAY LACROSSE" HUBBARD— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 30, 2022
Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard Make Huge Plays to Lead Cincinnati Bengals to AFC Championship Game Win
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State should be adding two more studs to their fourth-ranked 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Former OSU QB J.T. Barrett Signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
How do Ohio State football and its biggest boosters work together as player payments escalate? (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Column: Four-star WR Anthony Brown, Minnesota commit, remains one to watch for Ohio State
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land
Look, I want Harbaugh to get a lifetime contract in Ann Arbor, but this is spectacular content.
Hearing from a reliable source Jim Harbaugh will tell the team today / tomorrow he is leaving to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Could have taken the Minnesota job. Preferred Miami. ( outside chance Michigan pays over the top and he stays ) but bet on Miami.— Mark Carman (@thecarm) January 30, 2022
On the Hardwood
Jaden Ivey’s three-pointer wins it for Purdue after Ohio State climbs back from 20 points down
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State nearly rewrites its way into upset of Purdue
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
I love this big sonofagun.
He's got the finger guns. He raises the roof.@iamzedkey is full of energy and personality, on and off the court. @BTNJourney spotlights the @OhioStateHoops sophomore ⤵️.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2022
Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/mn0Ub81TK6
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann details gritty comeback in last-second loss to No. 6 Purdue
Isaac Trotter, Bucknuts
Three Points: Buckeyes comeback effort falls short in last-second loss at Purdue
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Becomes First-Ever American to Win Three Yariguin Grand Prix Titles
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
That has to be the saddest looking podium in the history of the sports.
2022 Ivan Yariguin Champion Kyle Snyder! pic.twitter.com/hZ1xBZXBNj— Andrew Spey (@SpeyWrestle) January 30, 2022
Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Ohio State Goes 2-0, Advances to ITA Indoor Championship
Gabe Ware, The Lantern
Women’s Tennis: No. 11 Ohio State on to National Indoors with 4-0 Win Over No. 20 Tennessee
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Shuts Out Penn State Saturday, Earns Four Points in Series
Caleb Spinner, The Lantern
Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Rallies to B1G Win Over Rutgers
Ohio State Athletics
It’s insane how impressive that is.
#GoBucks https://t.co/KVNVn2onGb pic.twitter.com/ds3CtICoyR— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 31, 2022
And Now for Something Completely Different
In a weekend of special moments, this one ranks near the top for me.
Game recognizing game pic.twitter.com/OPg6NvbNST— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 31, 2022
