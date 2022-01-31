 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 31, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Ohio State v Oklahoma Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeye legacy, QB Mason Maggs discusses commitment to Ohio State as PWO
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Former Duke LB Coach McGrath to Join Ohio State Defensive Staff
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Oklahoma State Quality Control Coach Brent Zdebski Joining Ohio State’s Defensive Support Staff
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

I said what I said.

Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard Make Huge Plays to Lead Cincinnati Bengals to AFC Championship Game Win
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State should be adding two more studs to their fourth-ranked 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Former OSU QB J.T. Barrett Signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How do Ohio State football and its biggest boosters work together as player payments escalate? (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Four-star WR Anthony Brown, Minnesota commit, remains one to watch for Ohio State
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Look, I want Harbaugh to get a lifetime contract in Ann Arbor, but this is spectacular content.

On the Hardwood

Jaden Ivey’s three-pointer wins it for Purdue after Ohio State climbs back from 20 points down
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

2024 cornerback ‘excited’ to add Ohio State offer to growing scholarship list
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State nearly rewrites its way into upset of Purdue
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

I love this big sonofagun.

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann details gritty comeback in last-second loss to No. 6 Purdue
Isaac Trotter, Bucknuts

Three Points: Buckeyes comeback effort falls short in last-second loss at Purdue
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Becomes First-Ever American to Win Three Yariguin Grand Prix Titles
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

That has to be the saddest looking podium in the history of the sports.

Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Ohio State Goes 2-0, Advances to ITA Indoor Championship
Gabe Ware, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: No. 11 Ohio State on to National Indoors with 4-0 Win Over No. 20 Tennessee
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Shuts Out Penn State Saturday, Earns Four Points in Series
Caleb Spinner, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Rallies to B1G Win Over Rutgers
Ohio State Athletics

It’s insane how impressive that is.

And Now for Something Completely Different

In a weekend of special moments, this one ranks near the top for me.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

